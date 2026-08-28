Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City lineups will be closely watched tonight as the two sides meet at Selhurst Park in Round 2 of the 2026–27 Premier League season. Manchester City arrive after a dramatic 2-1 win over Bournemouth, while Crystal Palace are looking for their first points after losing to Everton.

The Crystal Palace lineup has been affected by a serious injury to defender Chadi Riad, while Manchester City also have selection issues ahead of the 8:00 PM BST kick-off. Enzo Maresca must decide how to adjust his Manchester City lineup without Jérémy Doku, while Pierre Sage faces changes in his Palace defense.

The official Crystal Palace vs Man City lineups will remain under wraps until one hour before kick-off, with both managers expected to make key decisions.

Manchester City Lineup Today and Team News

The Manchester City lineup is expected to change after Jérémy Doku failed to recover from a calf injury. Matheus Nunes also missed the final team training session and is unlikely to feature.

Elliot Anderson has recovered from the cramping that forced him off against Bournemouth and is ready to return to midfield alongside Nico O’Reilly. Marc Guéhi is expected to return to his usual center-back role with Rúben Dias, while Rayan Cherki could earn his first start after producing two assists from the bench last weekend.

Erling Haaland is expected to lead the Manchester City attack, with Phil Foden and Antoine Semenyo supporting him. Teenage signing Ayyoub Bouaddi is fit and could make his Premier League debut from the bench.

The projected Manchester City lineup is Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Anderson, O’Reilly; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

Crystal Palace Lineup Today and Team News

The Crystal Palace lineup faces a major defensive change after Chadi Riad suffered a serious knee injury against Everton. Forward Ismaïla Sarr is also unavailable with a groin problem.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to replace Riad in the back three alongside Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot. Axel Disasi is fully fit and could provide defensive cover from the bench.

Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell are expected to operate as wing-backs, with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada forming the central midfield pairing.

In attack, Eddie Nketiah and Yéremy Pino are expected to play behind Jørgen Strand Larsen. Strand Larsen is set to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta in the starting lineup.

The projected Crystal Palace lineup is Henderson; Tomiyasu, Richards, Canvot; Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Nketiah, Pino; Strand Larsen.

Crystal Palace vs Man City Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Crystal Palace vs Man City lineups could significantly shape how the game develops. Manchester City are expected to look for control through their midfield before using Cherki and Foden to create chances around Haaland.

Crystal Palace will need Wharton and Kamada to disrupt City’s possession and help launch quick attacks. Their back three will also face a difficult test against Haaland and City’s wide attackers.

The official Crystal Palace vs Man City confirmed lineups will be announced one hour before the 8:00 PM BST kick-off at Selhurst Park. The starting XI and matchday benches will be updated once they are officially confirmed.