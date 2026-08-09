How to Watch Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Live Today: Kickoff Time, Lineup and Prediction

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live today brings the two European clubs together in a major pre-season friendly at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday, August 9, 2026. The match starts at 12:00 p.m. BST, 8:00 p.m. KST, and 1:00 p.m. CEST as both sides complete their Asia Tour preparations. Manchester City heads into the final test before next week’s Community Shield against Arsenal, while Atlético Madrid continues its build-up to the 2026/27 campaign.

The Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid match today also gives supporters in Seoul the chance to watch several high-profile players in action.

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Lineup and Team News

The Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid lineup will be closely watched as both managers prepare their squads for competitive football. Enzo Maresca will use the final friendly to continue working on his tactical setup before the Community Shield.

Manchester City has drawn 1-1 with Inter Milan and beaten the K-League All Stars 3-1 during its Asian tour. Erling Haaland has missed the trip after his World Cup campaign with Norway, while Rodri remains unavailable due to injury.

Atlético Madrid arrives in Seoul after two different results. Diego Simeone’s side opened its recent pre-season schedule with a 4-1 win over Getafe before suffering a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in Sweden.

Lee Kang-in is expected to make his unofficial Atlético debut at Seoul World Cup Stadium. The South Korean international joined the squad after completing his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Julián Álvarez has not traveled with the squad because he is completing his post-World Cup break. His absence adds another selection issue for Simeone ahead of the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid match.

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid stats include a recent meeting at the same venue. The teams faced each other in a pre-season friendly at Seoul World Cup Stadium in July 2023, with Atlético Madrid winning 2-1.

The Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid head-to-head record also features their Champions League knockout meetings in 2022. Those encounters added another chapter to a growing rivalry between the clubs.

Manchester City enters the friendly with one win and one draw from its two pre-season matches, while Atlético Madrid has one win and one loss from its opening two games.

The Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid prediction markets favor Manchester City before kickoff. Current prices list a Manchester City win at 1.85, a draw at 3.60 and an Atlético Madrid victory at 3.75. A 2-1 victory is also listed among the leading score predictions.

How to Watch Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream can watch through official digital platforms in several regions. Manchester City provides live coverage through its CITY+ subscription service on the official club app and website.

Supporters in the United Kingdom and Ireland cannot watch the friendly on traditional television channels. CITY+ provides the live coverage through the club’s digital platforms.

The Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid TV channel options differ by country. CITY+ is unavailable in Spain and South Korea because of local broadcasting rights. Viewers in Spain can follow the game through local rights holders such as Movistar+, while fans in South Korea can watch on platforms including Coupang Play.

The Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid kickoff time is 12:00 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom, 8:00 p.m. KST in South Korea and 1:00 p.m. CEST in Central Europe. The game takes place at the 66,000-seat Seoul World Cup Stadium, which is sold out for the occasion.

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live today gives both clubs one final chance to assess their squads before competitive football returns. The outcome will finalize the Asia Tour schedule before both sides shift focus to the upcoming domestic season.