Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Manchester City faced Atlético Madrid on Sunday in a high-profile pre-season friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea. The Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid clash served as the final match of both clubs’ Asia tours before they turned their attention to the 2026–27 season.

Manchester City entered the contest unbeaten under new manager Enzo Maresca after a draw with Inter Milan and a win over the K-League All Stars. Atlético Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, looked to finish pre-season on a positive note after mixed results in recent friendlies. The meeting also brought added interest as new signing Lee Kang-in returned to his home country following his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Match Preview

The buildup to Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid focused on preparation rather than points, but both managers viewed the match as an important test ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester City were using the fixture as their final warm-up before facing Arsenal FC in the Community Shield. Maresca continued to build his tactical system after taking charge during the summer, with City remaining unbeaten throughout their tour of Asia.

Atlético Madrid arrived after recording a convincing 4–1 victory over Getafe before falling 2–1 to Manchester United FC. Simeone expected another competitive test against one of Europe’s strongest squads.

The clubs also shared recent history in Seoul, where Atlético defeated Manchester City 2–1 in a friendly at the same stadium in July 2023.

Key Storylines

Much of the attention surrounded Lee Kang-in, who played in front of supporters in his home country following his move from PSG.

Fans around the world could watch the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid match live through the CITY+ service on the official Manchester City app, with both teams aiming to complete their pre-season schedules on a positive note.

Half-Time Update

Atlético Madrid hold a 1-0 lead over Manchester City at halftime in Seoul after capitalizing on a late set-piece despite City controlling much of the opening 45 minutes.

Key Match Moments

1’–10′ Early Pressure – Manchester City: City dominate possession through Savinho and Antoine Semenyo, forcing Atlético onto the defensive.

15′ Corner – Manchester City: Savinho wins the first corner of the match, but Robin Le Normand clears the delivery.

22′ Big Chance – Manchester City: Tijjani Reijnders picks out Phil Foden, whose low effort drifts just wide of Jan Oblak’s left post.

28′ Chance – Atlético Madrid: Koke’s corner finds Ademola Lookman, but his header sails over the crossbar.

35′ Defensive Stand – Atlético Madrid: Diego Simeone’s side frustrate City with disciplined defending, while Omar Marmoush is caught offside.

43′ Goal – Atlético Madrid 1-0 Manchester City: Jorge Domínguez scores from close range after Atlético keep the pressure on from consecutive corner kicks following an initial clearance by Rúben Dias.

45′ Half-Time: The referee ends an entertaining first half with Atlético leading 1-0. Manchester City have enjoyed 53 percent possession and outshot Atlético 7-4, but the Spanish side have made their chances count and take the advantage into the break.

Full-Time Update

Manchester City came from behind to beat Atlético Madrid 3-1 in an entertaining preseason friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Omar Marmoush inspired the comeback with two quick goals before substitute Rayan Aït-Nouri wrapped up the victory late on.

Key Match Moments

46′ Substitutions: Both managers made several changes at halftime as they rotated their squads.

48′ Corner – Manchester City: City won an early corner, but Atlético cleared the danger.

51′ Throw-in – Atlético Madrid: A series of quick throw-ins helped Atlético push deep into City’s half.

54′ Goal Kick – Atlético Madrid: Phil Foden’s long-range effort sailed over the crossbar.

57′ Goal – Manchester City 1-1 Atlético Madrid: Omar Marmoush equalized after being set up by Antoine Semenyo.

59′ Goal – Manchester City 2-1 Atlético Madrid: Marmoush struck again just two minutes later to complete the turnaround.

64′ Yellow Card – Atlético Madrid: A tactical foul stopped a dangerous City counterattack.

68′ Offside – Atlético Madrid: Atlético were caught offside during a quick attacking move.

72′ Substitutions – Manchester City: Fresh legs, including academy players, were introduced to control the match.

78′ Corner – Atlético Madrid: Atlético failed to threaten from the resulting set piece.

83′ Throw-in – Manchester City: City’s pressing forced Atlético into conceding possession.

85′ Goal Kick – Manchester City: Atlético’s attack ended with a shot wide of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal.

90′ Goal – Manchester City 3-1 Atlético Madrid: Substitute Rayan Aït-Nouri finished clinically to seal City’s comeback victory.