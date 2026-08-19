Manchester City Charges: Premier League Verdict Delay Raises Fresh Questions After New Admission

The Manchester City charges case remains unresolved after more than three years, with Premier League chief executive Richard Masters admitting that the wait for a verdict has taken longer than expected. Speaking to Sky News at the Premier League’s 2026/27 season launch on Tuesday, Masters said confidentiality rules prevent him from giving an update on the case or its timing.

The Manchester City charges were brought in February 2023 and involve more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules covering the period from 2009 to 2018. Manchester City have denied all the allegations and any wrongdoing. An independent commission heard the case over 12 weeks between September and December 2024, but the Premier League verdict has still not been delivered.

Manchester City Charges Continue to Await a Premier League Verdict

Masters said the Premier League cannot provide further details while the independent process remains active. “There’s nothing further I can add. Our rules are very clear about that – I have to keep everything confidential until we’re ready to hand down a decision and be clear about it.”

“I can’t give any update on timing or what’s happening. There’s only one available route through this, which is to allow the process to take its course. It has taken longer than expected, and I do understand the frustrations.”

The Manchester City charges cover more than 100 alleged financial rule breaches during a nine-year period. The Premier League says the allegations include claims that City failed to provide accurate financial information and did not fully cooperate with investigations into their finances.

Manchester City Charges Follow a Lengthy Independent Hearing

The Manchester City charges followed a 12-week hearing before a three-person independent commission between September and December 2024. Almost two years after that hearing ended, no Premier League verdict has been announced.

During the period covered by the charges, Manchester City won three Premier League titles. The case has therefore remained a major issue for the league while the commission considers the allegations.

Manchester City have consistently rejected the charges and denied wrongdoing. The club has mounted a defence against all the allegations, while the independent commission remains responsible for deciding the facts and reaching a verdict.

Masters also rejected the suggestion that he was angry with the commission over the delay. “No, I’ve already said the commission need the time and the space to do their job,”

Premier League Verdict Delay Keeps Manchester City Charges in Focus

Masters explained that the Premier League’s role is to present allegations to an independent commission when there is enough evidence and then allow the commission to establish the truth.

“In the end, the Premier League’s role is to put allegations, if the evidence is strong enough, in front of an independent commission and allow that commission to establish the truth. And that shouldn’t be qualified by the amount of time it takes to get there.”

The long wait for a Premier League verdict has drawn continued attention from clubs, supporters and the media. The unresolved Manchester City charges also carry potential consequences for past titles and the wider competition, although no verdict has yet been reached.

Manchester City have entered the 2026/27 season under new leadership following Pep Guardiola’s departure. For now, Masters has made clear that the Premier League will wait for the independent process to conclude before announcing the verdict on the Manchester City charges.