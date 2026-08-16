Arsenal vs Manchester City: The Citizens Face Rodri Setback as Barcelona Talks Advance

Arsenal vs Manchester City has taken a major turn before the Community Shield, with Rodri left out of Manchester City’s travelling squad amid ongoing Barcelona transfer talks.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday that Rodri did not travel with the team for the season opener.

The development comes as Barcelona work to complete a deal for the Spain international. Arsenal vs Manchester City will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium instead of Wembley, with Manchester City starting the season under manager Enzo Maresca. Rodri’s absence adds to the attention around Barcelona’s latest offer and the remaining gap between the two clubs.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Rodri Misses Community Shield

Rodri will not be part of the Manchester City squad for Arsenal vs Manchester City, according to Romano. “Rodri did not travel with Manchester City squad for Community Shield, @Jack_Gaughan reports,” Romano stated. “The negotiations with Barcelona remain well underway to get it done soon.”

The Community Shield will see Premier League champions Arsenal face Manchester City at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. Rodri’s absence leaves City without one of their most important midfielders for the traditional season opener.

Maresca spoke about Rodri on Friday after seeing him at the training ground. “The transfer window is open… we can buy players, we can sell, anything can happen,” Maresca said. “I’ve just seen Rodri. I gave him a big hug. He looks good. We’ll see what happens.”

Barcelona Transfer Talks Reach Crucial Stage

Barcelona have made a third formal offer for the 30-year-old midfielder, Romano reported. The latest proposal is understood to be around €70 million after earlier bids of about €50 million and €60 million were rejected.

Manchester City want closer to €80 million, including fixed and add-on payments. MARCA reported that the clubs are now separated by about €10 million. “The positions have come considerably closer after the latest offer made this Friday by the blaugrana club, and it is expected that a definitive agreement may be reached in the coming days,” the newspaper stated.

MARCA also reported that Barcelona sporting director Deco and City counterpart Hugo Viana are working to close the remaining gap.

Rodri Wants Barcelona Move

Sources cited by The Athletic said Rodri has made his preference clear and wants to join Barcelona. The midfielder is in the final year of his Manchester City contract and is understood to have agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

His desire to return to Spain has made Barcelona the leading destination after earlier interest from Real Madrid faded. Several Spain teammates are also already at Barcelona.

Rodri joined Manchester City from Atlético Madrid in 2019 and has played a central role in the club’s success, including multiple Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League.

Barcelona want the transfer completed before their Joan Gamper Trophy fixture, while Manchester City are prepared to consider a sale if their valuation is met. As Arsenal vs Manchester City approaches, the Rodri situation remains one of the biggest talking points surrounding the match and the Barcelona transfer talks.