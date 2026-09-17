Manchester City vs Norwich City: How to Watch Carabao Cup Live Today as City Begin Title Defense

Manchester City face Norwich City tonight at the Etihad Stadium in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The Manchester City vs Norwich City match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. BST on Thursday, September 17, with the defending champions starting their campaign at home.

Manchester City enter the Carabao Cup after winning their last five matches across the Premier League and Champions League. Norwich City reached the third round after beating MK Dons and Cardiff City.

The game gives fans another meeting between the two clubs, who last met in February 2022, when Manchester City won 4-0 at Carrow Road. City are also defending the trophy after beating Arsenal in last season’s final.

The winner of the Manchester City-Norwich City tie has been drawn to meet Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

How to Watch Manchester City vs Norwich City Today

Manchester City vs Norwich City starts at 7:30 p.m. BST in the UK. The Carabao Cup match is available live on Sky Sports+, with Sky Go also listed as an online viewing option. In the United States, fans can watch Manchester City vs Norwich City on Paramount+. In Canada, DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada carry the match.

In Ghana and several other African countries, including Nigeria and South Africa, the Manchester City vs Norwich City match is available through SuperSport platforms. In Australia, viewers can use beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect. In Lithuania, the game is listed on Setanta Sports 1.

Manchester City vs Norwich City Match Preview

Manchester City begin their Carabao Cup title defense after a strong start to the season. Enzo Maresca’s team has won five straight matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 Manchester derby victory over Manchester United on Sunday. City also beat Porto 2-0 in the Champions League and have won their opening three Premier League matches.

Manchester City are expected to rotate the squad for the Carabao Cup game. Maresca has indicated that academy players could feature, while summer signings Allan and Gerónimo Rulli could make their competitive debuts. Phil Foden is unavailable because of suspension, while Jérémy Doku remains out with a calf injury.

Norwich City arrive at the Etihad after a mixed Championship start. Philippe Clement’s side sit 12th after seven league matches and recently lost 4-3 away to Middlesbrough. Norwich reached the Carabao Cup third round by beating MK Dons before a 2-1 win at Cardiff City.

Manchester City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head History

The Manchester City vs Norwich City head-to-head record has favored City in recent years. The last meeting came in February 2022, when Manchester City won 4-0 at Carrow Road. City also won the previous two meetings, beating Norwich 5-0 at the Etihad in August 2021 and 5-0 at home in July 2020.

The last four meetings produced three Manchester City wins and one Norwich City victory. Norwich’s most recent win came in September 2019, when they beat City 3-2 at Carrow Road. The teams have also met in the League Cup, with Manchester City winning their most recent League Cup meeting 1-0 in 2007.