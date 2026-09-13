Manchester United vs Manchester City Match News: Premier League Live Updates

Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 13, for the first Manchester derby of the 2026-27 Premier League season. The Matchweek 4 meeting is the first derby between United manager Michael Carrick and City boss Enzo Maresca. City have made a perfect start to the league campaign, while United are looking to build momentum after a mixed opening to the season.

This article will be updated throughout the match with the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions and other key moments.

Manchester United Lineup

Manchester United head into the derby after drawing with Everton in their most recent Premier League fixture before recording a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK.

Michael Carrick is preparing for his first Manchester derby as United manager, with the hosts looking to use home advantage against their local rivals.

Expected Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1):

Senne Lammens starts in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw forming the back four. Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans anchor midfield, while Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford support Matheus Cunha in attack.

Manchester City Lineup

Manchester City arrive at Old Trafford with a perfect record from their opening three Premier League matches.

Enzo Maresca will take charge of his first Manchester derby and is expected to retain a 4-2-3-1 structure, with Erling Haaland leading the attack.

Expected Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1):

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdukodir Khusanov, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernández; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye; Erling Haaland.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Match Details

Competition: Premier League, Matchweek 4

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. GMT / 4:30 p.m. BST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

UK TV: Sky Sports Premier League

US TV: USA Network

US streaming: Peacock

Manchester City have won all three of their opening league matches, while Manchester United have one win, one draw and one defeat. United won the most recent league derby at Old Trafford, beating City 2-0 in January 2026.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score and Updates

Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. GMT

Status: Match has not kicked off yet.

This section will be updated as the Manchester derby progresses, with the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions, injuries, and other major developments from Old Trafford.

Live Updates

Pre-match: Manchester United and Manchester City are preparing for the 199th Manchester derby. Both managers are taking charge of the fixture for the first time, adding another storyline to one of the Premier League’s biggest rivalries.