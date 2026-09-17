Manchester City vs Norwich City Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Manchester City vs Norwich City lineups are the main focus ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City begin their title defense against Championship side Norwich City at 19:30 BST, with Enzo Maresca expected to make several changes.

City are coming off a 1-0 derby win at Manchester United and face Sunderland in the Premier League this weekend. That schedule has increased the need for rotation.

The Manchester City lineup is expected to include two summer arrivals making their debuts, while Phil Foden is unavailable through suspension. Erling Haaland could also be rested. Norwich City are expected to rotate, but Philippe Clement still has several first-team players available.

Manchester City Lineup Today and Team News

Manchester City are expected to play a 4-2-3-1 formation. Gerónimo Rulli is expected to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal and could make his first competitive appearance since returning from Marseille.

Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Marc Guehi and Rico Lewis are projected in defense. Reis is expected to make his first start of the season after spending time at Girona last season, while Lewis could return to the starting XI after limited minutes.

Mateo Kovacic and teenage summer signing Ayyoub Bouaddi are expected in midfield. Allan, Iliman Ndiaye and Rayan Aït-Nouri could form the attacking three behind Antoine Semenyo.

Allan is anticipated to debut for Manchester City. Ndiaye is also in contention for a central attacking role. Haaland could be rested after a busy start to the campaign.

Foden is suspended following his red card against Manchester United. Jeremy Doku is close to returning from a calf injury but is not expected to start.

Norwich City Lineup Today and Team News

The expected Norwich City lineup is Daniel Grimshaw; Jack Stacey, Ruairi McConville, José Córdoba, Ben Chrisene; Jacob Wright, Pelle Mattsson; Paris Maghoma, Oscar Schwartau, Anthony Musaba; Jovon Makama.

Grimshaw is expected to start in goal, although Vladan Kovačević remains an alternative. Former Manchester City midfielder Jacob Wright could return to the Etihad, having made four appearances for City before leaving in February 2025.

Norwich are without Gabriel Forsyth, Mirko Topić, Ali Ahmed and Lucien Mahovo because of knee injuries. Mohamed Touré has scored five goals this season but is expected to begin on the bench, with Makama leading the attack.

Norwich have made a mixed start to their Championship campaign, recording three wins and four defeats from seven matches. They lost 4-3 to Middlesbrough in their previous game.

Manchester City vs Norwich City Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Manchester City vs Norwich City lineups will show how both managers approach the Carabao Cup tie. City are expected to make major changes while still fielding a squad capable of controlling the game.

The Manchester City lineup could give Rulli, Allan, Bouaddi and Reis valuable minutes, while Ndiaye and Semenyo could also use the match to push for more Premier League opportunities.

Norwich City will look to remain organized and take advantage of any spaces created by City’s changes. Touré and Makama provide attacking options, while Wright brings experience of playing at the Etihad.

Sky Sports is showing the match. The confirmed Manchester City vs Norwich City lineups are expected around 18:30 BST, one hour before the 19:30 BST kick-off.