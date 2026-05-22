Manchester City’s Worst Fear Confirmed as Pep Guardiola Era Nears Painful End

Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 season, ending one of the most successful periods in football history. The club confirmed the decision on Friday after Guardiola informed City he would step down despite having one year left on his contract. The 55-year-old joined Manchester City in 2016 and won 20 major trophies during his 10 years at the club.

He will continue working with the City Football Group as a global ambassador after leaving the manager’s role. Guardiola shared an emotional farewell message, thanking the players, staff, supporters, and the city of Manchester for supporting him during both successful and difficult moments throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola Leaves Manchester City After 20 Trophies

Pep Guardiola guided Manchester City to six Premier League titles during his time in England. His achievements included the famous 100-point season in 2017/18 and four straight league titles between 2021 and 2024.

The defining moment of Guardiola’s time at Manchester City came in the 2022/23 season when the club won the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup to secure a historic Treble. During his spell at the Etihad Stadium, he also added three FA Cups, five League Cups, one Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and three Community Shields to the club’s trophy collection.

Manchester City closed Guardiola’s final season by winning both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Guardiola reflected on his journey in an emotional statement. He said, “When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, ‘Okay… Noel is here? This will be fun.’ And what a time we have had together.”

He also explained why he decided to leave. “Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal… Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.”

Manchester City Praises Pep Guardiola’s Legacy

Khaldoon Al Mubarak praised Guardiola for changing both Manchester City and modern football during his time at the club.

“Over the last ten years, honesty and trust have formed the bedrock on which we have navigated every situation together with Pep. He has not only made Manchester City better, but he has also made football better.”

Ferran Soriano also praised Guardiola’s achievements during his time at Manchester City.

“Nobody would have believed, ten years ago, that we could win 20 trophies in this decade, playing entertaining football of such high quality. It was unthinkable… and yet it was done.”

“We will forever be grateful to Pep and cherish so many unforgettable memories. He is a City legend… forever.”

Pep Guardiola Thanks Manchester City Fans In Emotional Goodbye

Guardiola used his farewell message to thank the people of Manchester and remember difficult moments away from football.

“This is a city built from work. From graft… We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way.”

Guardiola also remembered the Manchester Arena attack and the death of his mother during the COVID pandemic.

“Remember, the Manchester Arena attack, when this city showed the world what strength actually looks like?”

“Remember, losing my mum during COVID and feeling this club carry me through it. The fans, the staff, the people of Manchester, you gave me strength when I needed it most.”

Manchester City is expected to honor Guardiola in the coming days. His final match as manager could come against Aston Villa on Sunday. Reports also suggest the North Stand at the Etihad Stadium may be renamed ‘The Pep Guardiola Stand’ to recognize his achievements and lasting impact on the club.