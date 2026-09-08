Porto vs Manchester City Injury Update: A Depleted Dragão Faces a Costly Champions League Blow

FC Porto and Manchester City begin their 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaigns on Tuesday, September 8, with both sides missing key players. The Porto vs Manchester City clash at the Estádio do Dragão kicks off at 8:00 p.m. BST.

Porto face several problems in defense and midfield, while Manchester City travel without Nico O’Reilly and Jérémy Doku. Porto’s injuries include a European suspension, a concussion absence, and several long-term injuries.

Manchester City’s injury list is shorter, but both missing players had featured in the club’s plans. The latest update also leaves both managers with selection decisions ahead of the Champions League opener. Final team news will come before kick-off.

Porto vs Manchester City Injury Update: Porto Defense Takes A Hit

The Porto injuries are spread across defense, midfield and attack. Head coach Francesco Farioli confirmed that Jan Bednarek, Victor Froholdt and Samu Aghehowa will miss the game.

Bednarek is serving a two-match European ban after receiving a red card against Nottingham Forest in last season’s Europa League. He will also miss Porto’s next European match against Real Betis.

Froholdt suffered a concussion after being knocked unconscious during Friday’s 2-1 league win over Moreirense. Medical checks found no lasting problems, but UEFA concussion rules prevent him from playing after such a short recovery period.

Samu remains out after tearing his ACL in February. Zaidu Sanusi also remains sidelined with a groin injury expected to keep him out for several weeks.

Vasco Sousa, Oskar Pietuszewski and Gabriel Mec are also unavailable. The absences could force Farioli to rely on Diogo Costa, Alberto Costa, Nehuén Pérez, Jakub Kiwior and Francisco Moura.

Manchester City Injuries: O’Reilly And Doku Miss Porto Trip

Manchester City injuries have affected two players traveling with the squad. City named a 22-man group for the Champions League match, with Nico O’Reilly and Jérémy Doku left out.

O’Reilly suffered a back problem during the warm-up before Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Coventry City. He did not train with the squad on Monday and therefore misses the game.

Doku has been unavailable since suffering a calf injury in the Community Shield. He has not recovered in time for the Champions League opener.

Iliman Ndiaye, who left the Coventry game after reporting a cramp, has traveled and trained with the squad. Allan is also fit and could make his debut.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol, Erling Haaland, Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden are among the available players.

Porto vs Manchester City: Latest Team News Before Champions League Clash

The latest Porto vs Manchester City team news points to possible changes for both sides. Porto are expected to use a 4-3-3 formation, with Diogo Costa in goal and Pérez and Kiwior likely to feature in central defense. William Gomes and Pepê could provide attacking options.

City are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 system, with Donnarumma in goal and Haaland leading the attack. The final Manchester City lineup will depend on the manager’s selection decisions before kick-off.

The absences give Farioli fewer options, while Manchester City injuries have removed two players from the traveling group. City have won their last three Premier League games, while Porto return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

The teams last met in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage. City won 3-1 at home before the sides drew 0-0 in Porto.

For this Porto vs Manchester City meeting, the final team sheets will confirm which players are available to start. UK supporters can follow the Champions League match on TNT Sports or Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 8:00 p.m. BST.