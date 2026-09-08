How to Watch Porto vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Today

Porto vs Manchester City takes place on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in the opening matchday of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Phase. The match will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, with kickoff at 8 p.m. BST.

Manchester City begin their European campaign away from home against FC Porto, with fans worldwide looking for how to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City, including the TV channel, live stream, and kickoff time in their country.

Broadcast rights differ across regions, with Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, beIN Sports, Sony LIV and Stan Sport among the services showing the game or Champions League coverage.

Manchester City have also confirmed that tickets for their away allocation are no longer on sale.

Here is how to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City live today.

How to Watch FC Porto vs Manchester City Live Today

The FC Porto vs Manchester City Champions League match starts at 8 p.m. BST in the UK and 8 p.m. WEST in Porto. UK viewers can watch FC Porto vs Manchester City live on Amazon Prime Video, while fans in Ireland can follow the game on Premier Sports ROI 1.

In Portugal, the match is available on Sport TV Multiscreen and Sport TV5.

Spanish viewers can watch on Movistar+, while France has coverage through Canal+ Sport and myCANAL.

Germany has DAZN Germany, Austria has Sky Sport Austria, and Italy has Sky Sport Calcio and NOW.

FC Porto vs Manchester City TV Channel and Live Stream

The FC Porto vs Manchester City live stream begins at 3 p.m. ET and noon PT in the United States. Paramount+ carries the U.S. coverage, with TUDN USA and ViX also available.

Canadian viewers can stream the match on DAZN Canada or fuboTV Canada.

In South America, Argentina has Fox Sports Argentina and Disney+ Premium, while Brazil has Space Brazil, Zapping, Claro TV+, Max Brazil, Sky+ and Vivo Play.

Other markets use ESPN and Disney+ Premium.

In Africa, South African viewers can watch FC Porto vs Manchester City on SuperSport Premier League and the DStv App.

Other Sub-Saharan African markets have New World Sport App coverage, while beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TOD carry the game across much of North Africa and the Middle East.

In India, Sony LIV and JioTV carry the match. China has iQiyi, Japan has WOWOW, Australia has Stan Sport and New Zealand has DAZN New Zealand.

FC Porto vs Manchester City Tickets and Stadium

FC Porto vs Manchester City will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. Manchester City have confirmed that tickets for their away allocation are no longer on sale. The club received 2,516 tickets for its supporters, including seven wheelchair bays and seats for ambulant disabled fans.

Manchester City priced its allocation at £30 across the adult, over-65, 18-to-21 and under-18 categories. The club’s official sales window ran from September 2 to September 4. Tickets were issued as print-at-home tickets and could be scanned from supporters’ phones at the stadium turnstiles.

Manchester City says tickets are personal to the named holder and non-transferable. Fans can be refused entry if they attempt to use a ticket issued in another person’s name. The club also warns that supporters denied entry because they bought tickets through an unauthorized seller will not be covered.

For fans still looking for FC Porto vs Manchester City tickets, checking the clubs’ official channels is the safest option rather than using unverified sellers.