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AC Milan vs Manchester United Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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AC Milan vs Manchester United Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats
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DUBLIN, IRELAND - AUGUST 12: Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot of Manchester United after the pre-season friendly match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Croke Park on August 12, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

AC Milan faced Manchester United on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland, in the final pre-season test for both European giants before their domestic campaigns began.

The AC Milan vs Manchester United friendly also brought an intriguing managerial reunion, with Michael Carrick leading United against Rúben Amorim, who had taken charge of Milan in June.

Amorim’s early preparations had proved difficult, as Milan had failed to win any of their first three friendlies while adapting to his three-at-the-back system. Manchester United, meanwhile, entered the AC Milan vs Manchester United clash after a stronger pre-season campaign.

AC Milan vs Manchester United Match Context

Manchester United had produced several positive results during their summer preparations. They recorded a 5–0 victory over Rosenborg and followed it with a 2–1 win against Atlético Madrid. Their most recent friendly ended 1–1 against Leeds United before United won the match on penalties.

AC Milan had experienced a more difficult run. They drew 1–1 with Inter Milan and 2–2 against Celtic before suffering a 3–0 defeat to Chelsea. Defensive consistency remained a concern as Amorim continued implementing his preferred system.

The match was scheduled for 15:45 BST, with MUTV providing global coverage.

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Manchester United were expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Lammens in goal behind Dalot, Maguire, Heaven and Shaw. Tielemans and Santos were expected in midfield, with Amad, Fernandes and Cunha supporting Mbeumo. Mason Mount remained a major doubt because of a foot injury.

Milan were expected to use a 3-4-2-1 setup featuring Torriani, Terracciano, De Winter and Pavlović in the defensive unit. Saelemaekers, Modrić, Comotto and Estupiñán were expected to operate across midfield, with Loftus-Cheek and Chukwueze behind Ramos.

Christian Pulisic was sidelined with a bone bruise, while Rafael Leão remained unavailable because of a muscle strain.

The AC Milan vs Manchester United meeting therefore provided both managers with one final opportunity to assess their squads before competitive football began.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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