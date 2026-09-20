Fulham vs Manchester United Injury Update Today: Fresh Blow Leaves Carrick Waiting

Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage today, September 20, in a Premier League Matchday 5 fixture. Kick-off is set for 4:30 pm BST, with both teams dealing with injury questions before the teamsheets are confirmed.

Fulham are without Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete, while Ryan Sessegnon remains a late fitness doubt.

Manchester United have several players unavailable, but Luke Shaw and Carlos Baleba could return. Benjamin Sesko has also emerged as a late concern after he did not travel with the team.

The latest Fulham vs Manchester United injury update leaves both managers with decisions to make before the game. Manchester United confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo and Manuel Ugarte remain sidelined.

Fulham Injury Update and Team News

The Fulham injury update confirms that Tom Cairney remains out with a knee injury, while Kenny Tete is unavailable under concussion protocols. Fulham confirmed Tete will miss the Manchester United game after suffering the head injury.

Ryan Sessegnon is the main Fulham injury doubt. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa said Sessegnon would train before the match, and they would decide on his availability. “We need to see if Sess is available,” Arbeloa said.

If Sessegnon cannot play, Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson are expected to continue at full-back, with Calvin Bassey and Tobias Affengruber available in central defense. Fulham enter the match after beating West Ham United 3-2 in the Carabao Cup during the week.

The latest Fulham team news therefore centers on whether Sessegnon passes his fitness check. Cairney and Tete remain unavailable.

Manchester United Injury Update and Team News

The Manchester United injury update has several confirmed absentees. Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo and Manuel Ugarte remain out, while goalkeeper Tom Heaton is also unavailable.

Luke Shaw is closer to a return after missing the last three matches. Michael Carrick said there is “a chance” for Shaw to play but added that his fitness was “not totally 100 percent yet.”

Carlos Baleba is also in contention to make his Manchester United debut after recovering from an ankle injury. Carrick confirmed that Baleba has a chance of featuring against Fulham.

Benjamin Sesko has become another concern after he did not travel with the Manchester United squad to London. Reports say his absence has raised a late fitness question, with Matheus Cunha expected to lead the attack if Sesko cannot play.

Fulham vs Manchester United Injury List Before Kick-Off

The Fulham vs Manchester United injury list remains important because both managers have several selection decisions to make. Fulham are without Cairney and Tete, while Sessegnon remains doubtful. Manchester United continue to miss Ugarte, Amad, de Ligt and Heaton, with Shaw and Baleba facing late checks.

Manchester United’s official team news also confirmed that Shaw could return after missing three games, while Baleba remains in contention. Carrick is expected to make further decisions before the final lineup is announced.

The biggest late question is Sesko’s availability. His absence from the traveling group means Cunha could again operate as United’s central forward. The confirmed Fulham vs Manchester United lineups will provide the final answer when the teamsheets are released.