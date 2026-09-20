Fulham vs Manchester United Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Fulham vs Manchester United lineup news takes center stage at Craven Cottage this afternoon as both teams look for a much-needed Premier League result. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 pm BST, with Peter Bankes appointed referee.

Manchester United have one league win from their opening four matches, while Fulham are still waiting for their first victory. Michael Carrick has several selection issues to solve, with Luke Shaw, Carlos Baleba and Matthijs de Ligt traveling with the squad after recent fitness concerns.

Fulham also miss key players, including captain Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete. Ryan Sessegnon remains a late doubt after returning to training.

Fulham Lineup Today and Team News

The Fulham lineup has fewer injury concerns than Manchester United’s team, but Álvaro Arbeloa still has some important decisions to make. Captain Tom Cairney remains unavailable with a knee injury and is not expected back until mid-October.

Kenny Tete is also out while completing concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the face against Liverpool. Ryan Sessegnon is the main doubt after returning to training from a groin problem. Arbeloa is expected to make a late decision on his availability.

The predicted Fulham lineup is Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; García.

Bernd Leno is expected to start in goal, with Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson forming the back four. Sander Berge and Shea Charles are expected in midfield, while Oscar Bobb, Josh King and Alex Iwobi should support Gonzalo García.

Manchester United Lineup Today and Team News

The Manchester United lineup could change depending on several late fitness decisions. Luke Shaw, Carlos Baleba and Matthijs de Ligt traveled with the squad. Shaw has missed three matches since suffering a knock against Everton and remains a fitness concern.

If Shaw is not cleared to start, Patrick Dorgu or Noussair Mazraoui could replace him at left-back. Baleba could make his Manchester United debut either from the start or the bench, while De Ligt could make his first appearance of the calendar year after recovering from a long-term back problem.

Benjamin Šeško did not travel and is unavailable for the match. Matheus Cunha is therefore expected to lead the attack. Amad Diallo, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton are also definite absentees.

The predicted Manchester United lineup is Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

Fulham vs Manchester United Confirmed Lineup and Live Updates

The Fulham vs Manchester United lineup will shape a match between two teams still searching for Premier League consistency. United have dominated the recent head-to-head record, losing only once in their last 21 Premier League meetings with Fulham.

Manchester United are expected to rely on Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, while Marcus Rashford, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha provide the main attacking threat. Fulham will look to use their midfield platform and home advantage to challenge United’s reshaped side.

The official Fulham vs Manchester United lineup will be released around one hour before the 4:30 pm BST kick-off. This page will provide the confirmed starting XI, team news and live updates as the match develops.