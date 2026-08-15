AC Milan vs Manchester United Live Today Could Expose a Major Problem Before New Season

AC Milan vs Manchester United live today brings two European giants together in a final pre-season friendly at Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland, on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The AC Milan vs Manchester United match today serves as the final preparation game before both clubs begin their domestic campaigns next week.

The fixture also carries extra interest because Rúben Amorim faces his former club just seven months after leaving Manchester United. Michael Carrick has since guided his team to a third-place Premier League finish. AC Milan, meanwhile, enters the game without a win in pre-season.

AC Milan vs Manchester United Team News

The AC Milan vs Manchester United lineup will be closely watched as both managers make their final decisions before competitive football returns. Michael Carrick’s team has enjoyed a mixed but productive summer, beating Rosenborg 5-0 and Atlético Madrid 2-1 before defeating Leeds United on penalties.

Rúben Amorim takes charge of AC Milan after leaving Manchester United earlier this year. The Portuguese manager has been working to establish his three-at-the-back system, but his new team remains without a victory this summer.

AC Milan has drawn against Celtic and Inter Milan before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. The result leaves Amorim with one final opportunity to assess his squad before the Serie A season begins.

The match takes place at the 42,000-seat Tarczyński Arena, with doors opening one hour before kickoff.

AC Milan vs Manchester United Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The AC Milan vs Manchester United stats show a closely matched history between the two clubs. They have met 12 times in European competition, including Champions League and Europa League fixtures. Each side has recorded five wins, while two matches have ended in draws.

The most recent competitive meeting came in the 2021 Europa League Round of 16. Manchester United progressed after winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

The AC Milan vs Manchester United head-to-head record therefore remains level on wins. The current pre-season form, however, gives Manchester United the stronger record. The English club has recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat during its summer preparations.

AC Milan has recorded two draws and one defeat. The AC Milan vs Manchester United prediction markets favor the English side, with a Manchester United victory listed at 1.80. The draw is priced at 3.60, while an AC Milan win is listed at 4.50.

AC Milan vs Manchester United Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the AC Milan vs Manchester United live stream can follow the game through several broadcasters and streaming platforms. Supporters in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch on MUTV, with pre-match coverage starting at 2:45 p.m. BST.

Viewers across parts of Europe can watch through Sky Sport and DAZN, while MUTV Online also provides coverage in selected regions. Fans in the United States can watch on beIN SPORTS, with kickoff at 10:45 a.m. ET and 7:45 a.m. PT.

Supporters in India can stream the game on FanCode at 10:15 p.m. IST. Viewers in China can follow the match through MUTV at 10:45 p.m. local time, while coverage in Japan starts at 11:45 p.m. In Africa, the game is available on On Sport Plus and MUTV Online, with kickoff at 3:45 p.m. in Nigeria and 5:45 p.m. in Kenya. Australian viewers can watch on beIN SPORTS at 1:45 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

The AC Milan vs Manchester United kickoff time is 3:45 p.m. BST, or 4:45 p.m. local time in Poland. Live coverage of AC Milan vs Manchester United comes from Wrocław, where a small number of tickets remain available through authorized sellers.