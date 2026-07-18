How to Watch Manchester United vs Wrexham Live Today: Preview, Stats, Lineup

Manchester United vs Wrexham live today marks the start of Manchester United’s 2026/27 pre-season campaign at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland. The friendly takes place on Saturday, July 18, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 UTC (4:00 PM BST).

The match will also be the first under new permanent head coach Michael Carrick, making it one of the most-watched pre-season fixtures of the summer.

Manchester United begins preparations for the new season with several key players unavailable, while Wrexham continues its pre-season after earning promotion to the EFL Championship and playing to a goalless draw against Wisla Krakow earlier this month.

Manchester United versus Wrexham Live Today Lineup and Team News

The lineup for Manchester United versus Wrexham is anticipated to attract notable attention, as Michael Carrick takes charge of the team for the first time. has announced a 25-man squad for their trip to Finland, which includes a mix of veteran players and several academy prospects.

New midfielder Andrey Santos could make his Manchester United debut after joining from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United also enters the Manchester United vs Wrexham match with several important absences. Youri Tielemans remains unavailable while on a post-World Cup holiday. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, striker Benjamin Sesko, and midfielder Manuel Ugarte are also unavailable because of injuries or limited match fitness.

Wrexham heads into the match after drawing 0-0 with Wisla Krakow in its opening pre-season friendly. The Welsh club now prepares for life in the EFL Championship following back-to-back promotions and continues building toward its EFL Cup opener against Middlesbrough on August 7.

Manchester United v. Wrexham Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Manchester United vs Wrexham stats show only one recent meeting between the clubs. Wrexham defeated a youthful Manchester United side 3-1 during a pre-season friendly in San Diego on July 26, 2023.

The Manchester United vs Wrexham head-to-head record will grow with today’s meeting in Helsinki. The Helsinki Olympic Stadium has a football capacity of 32,500 and hosts the first meeting between the clubs in Europe during this pre-season period.

The Manchester United vs Wrexham prediction discussion centers on how quickly Carrick’s side adapts under its new manager. Manchester United begins its first match since the end of last season, while Wrexham already has one pre-season fixture behind it after keeping a clean sheet against Wisla Krakow.

Manchester United versus Wrexham Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream have several viewing options worldwide. The primary broadcasters are MUTV and the Wrexham AFC Player, where Wrexham is offering a worldwide single-match streaming pass for £4.99 with no geographical restrictions.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, supporters can watch on MUTV through television, the MUTV App, ManUtd.com, and the Wrexham AFC Player. In the United States and Canada, viewers can watch on the MUTV App, Wrexham Match Pass, and SportsEngine Play.

Throughout Africa, MUTV can be accessed via its international subscription service. Additionally, fans in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines have the option to watch on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, which also features MUTV and Wrexham’s digital platform.

Manchester United vs Wrexham live today kicks off at 15:00 UTC (4:00 PM BST) as both clubs continue preparations for the new football season.