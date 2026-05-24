How to Watch Brighton vs Manchester United Live Today: Premier League Preview, Stats, Lineup

Brighton vs Manchester United live today headlines the final day of the 2025–26 Premier League season as both clubs meet at the American Express Stadium with major goals still on the line. Brighton & Hove Albion enters the match fighting for European qualification, knowing a victory could secure a place in continental competition next season.

Manchester United have already confirmed a third-place finish under manager Michael Carrick, but the visitors still have strong motivation heading into the final league game of the campaign.

The Brighton vs Manchester United match today also stands out because both sides continue to play attacking football throughout the season.

Brighton vs Manchester United Live Today Lineup and Team News

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler enters the Brighton vs Manchester United match with European qualification still within reach. The Seagulls have used an aggressive pressing style all season and will likely try to break forward quickly again in transition.

Danny Welbeck leads the attack after producing the highest-scoring Premier League season of his career. The former Manchester United striker will again face his old club in a crucial match.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has already secured third place in the league standings, but the club still wants to finish the season strongly. United also hopes to help captain Bruno Fernandes challenge the Premier League single-season assist record.

The Brighton vs Manchester United lineup could also change because striker Benjamin Šeško is highly doubtful due to a shin injury. If he misses the match, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are expected to lead Manchester United’s attack.

Brighton vs Manchester United Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Brighton vs Manchester United stats show Brighton has become one of Manchester United’s toughest opponents in the Premier League era. Brighton owns a 47 percent win rate against United, which stands as the highest win percentage against the Red Devils by any club in Premier League history.

The Brighton vs Manchester United head-to-head record this season remains split. Manchester United won the first meeting 4-2 at Old Trafford on October 25, 2025. Bryan Mbeumo scored twice in that game, while Casemiro and Matheus Cunha also found the net.

Brighton answered with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in the FA Cup Third Round on January 11, 2026. Brajan Gruda and Danny Welbeck scored the goals that sent Brighton through.

The Brighton vs Manchester United prediction discussion focuses heavily on Brighton’s motivation because the hosts still need points to secure European football next season.

Brighton vs Manchester United Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Brighton vs Manchester United live stream can follow the match through several broadcasters worldwide. In the United Kingdom, the Brighton vs Manchester United live broadcast will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with streaming available on Sky Go.

Viewers in the United States can stream Brighton vs Manchester United live today on Peacock, while select whip-around coverage will also appear on USA Network. Canadian fans can watch live on FuboTV Canada.

In India and South Asia, the match will air on Star Sports Select and stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Australian viewers can watch on Optus Sport, while New Zealand viewers can watch on Sky Sport NZ.

Fans across Africa can watch the Brighton vs Manchester United match on SuperSport. Across South America, ESPN and Disney+ will provide live coverage of the Premier League finale.