How to Watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Rosenborg vs Manchester United live today marks the second match of Manchester United’s 2026/27 pre-season tour as Michael Carrick’s side travels to Norway looking for its first win of the summer. The friendly takes place on Friday, July 24, 2026, at Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim after United opened the tour with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham in Helsinki.

Carrick will use the Rosenborg vs Manchester United match today to improve match fitness, give new signings more playing time, and continue preparing for the Premier League season. Rosenborg, meanwhile, enters the game in the middle of its domestic campaign and already has a clear fitness advantage.

Manchester United vs Rosenborg Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Rosenborg vs Manchester United lineup will feature a mix of senior players and academy prospects. Michael Carrick traveled to Norway with a 25-man squad after taking the same approach during the opening friendly against Wrexham.

New £48 million signing Andrey Santos is expected to receive important minutes after an encouraging debut in Finland. Highly rated 15-year-old winger JJ Gabriel could also make his senior appearance after joining the traveling squad.

Manchester United is still managing injuries ahead of the match. Striker Benjamin Šeško remains unavailable because of a shin injury, while goalkeeper Karl Darlow is recovering from minor surgery. Carrick is also expected to rotate heavily by using different teams in each half.

Rosenborg enters the match in good form after beating Start 3-0 in its latest outing. However, striker Dino Islamović and midfielder Simen Bolkan Nordli are expected to miss the game through injury.

Rosenborg vs Manchester United Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Rosenborg vs Manchester United stats show the clubs have met only once in recent history. That match also took place at Lerkendal Stadion during a pre-season tour on July 15, 2024. Rosenborg won 1-0 after Noah Holm scored a late winner despite several saves from Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

The Rosenborg vs Manchester United head-to-head record therefore stands at one win for Rosenborg and no victories for Manchester United. United also enters this match after failing to score in the opening pre-season defeat to Wrexham, while Rosenborg benefits from being well into its Eliteserien season. The Manchester United vs Rosenborg prediction discussion centers on whether United’s fresh squad can overcome Rosenborg’s greater match fitness.

Rosenborg vs Manchester United Live Stream, Kickoff Time and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Rosenborg vs Manchester United live stream can watch the match worldwide through MUTV on the official app, website, and supported TV devices.

The Rosenborg vs Manchester United live match kicks off at 5:00 PM BST and 6:00 PM CEST at Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim, Norway. Kickoff is 12:00 PM EDT and 9:00 AM PDT in the United States and Canada, 9:30 PM IST in India, 2:00 AM AEST on Saturday in eastern Australia, 5:00 PM WAT in Nigeria, and 6:00 PM SAST in South Africa.

Supporters across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania can all watch through MUTV. Manchester United vs Rosenborg live today gives Carrick another chance to test his squad before the new season begins.