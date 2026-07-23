Manchester United Transfer News: Midfield Search Takes Twist as Two Top Targets Emerge

Manchester United are continuing their search for another midfielder, with Manu Koné and Carlos Baleba among the leading names under consideration. Sky Sports News reports that Manchester United are considering both midfielders as the club continues its efforts to strengthen the squad before the new season. Carrick’s side has already made additions during the summer transfer window but is still looking to add more quality and depth in central midfield.

United are taking a careful approach and have not rushed into negotiations. Koné, who plays for Roma, and Brighton midfielder Baleba are part of a wider shortlist as the club weighs different options. At this stage, Manchester United have not made a final decision, submitted a formal bid, or entered advanced talks for either player.

Manchester United Transfer News: Manu Koné Emerges as Affordable Midfield Option

Manchester United transfer news continues to focus on Manu Koné, who is seen as a realistic option for the club’s midfield rebuild. The 25-year-old France international has impressed during his time at Roma and has further raised his profile with his performances at this summer’s World Cup.

Reports suggest Roma’s asking price is expected to be lower than Brighton’s valuation of Carlos Baleba, making Koné a more affordable target. United have started preliminary work on how a possible deal could be structured, although discussions remain at an early stage.

French reports suggest Manchester United is well-positioned if they choose to pursue Koné, but no agreement has been reached, and sources emphasize that a deal is not imminent.

Carlos Baleba Remains on United’s Shortlist

Carlos Baleba also remains firmly on Manchester United’s radar. The 22-year-old Cameroon international has been admired by the club for some time despite experiencing a dip in form last season at Brighton.

United have renewed their assessment of the midfielder during this transfer window, but there have been no formal talks between the two clubs. Any move would depend on Brighton’s valuation, with the south coast club expected to demand a significant transfer fee.

Baleba’s physical strength, pressing ability and Premier League experience continue to make him an attractive option. His age and potential also fit Manchester United’s long-term recruitment strategy as they continue to reshape the squad.

Manchester United is Adopting a Cautious Approach in their Midfield Search

Manchester United transfer news shows the club is not rushing to complete a midfield signing. Club sources say both Koné and Baleba are among several players being considered as the recruitment team looks for the best fit for Carrick’s system.

The club is balancing sporting needs with financial value while also reviewing other positions in the squad. The difference in expected transfer fees between Koné and Baleba remains one of the key factors in the decision-making process.

No formal bids have been submitted, and talks with clubs or player representatives remain exploratory. United are expected to continue monitoring the market before choosing their preferred target.

As the transfer window moves forward, Manchester United will continue to assess both players alongside other midfield options. Whether the club moves for Koné, Baleba or another candidate will depend on valuations and how negotiations develop in the coming weeks.