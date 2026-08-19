Manchester United Hit With Fresh Concern Over Carlos Baleba Transfer

Manchester United are close to finalizing a major transfer deal for Carlos Baleba as negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion move towards completion. Sports reports the deal is expected to cost more than £60 million, making Baleba one of the window’s biggest additions. The 22-year-old midfielder is preparing to travel to Manchester in the coming days, with a medical expected once the clubs complete their negotiations.

Manchester United already have a five-year contract ready for Baleba, showing how far along the transfer is. The Cameroon international has been a key target for Manchester United during the summer, after earlier interest failed to produce a deal in January. His arrival would further change the club’s midfield options.

Manchester United Transfer Talks Move Closer

Manchester United have continued talks with Brighton over Carlos Baleba, with both clubs working toward the final details of the transfer. Sky Sports says the package will exceed £60 million, although the exact fee structure still needs to be settled.

Baleba is expected to travel to Manchester once the club-to-club agreement is completed. Manchester United have already prepared a five-year contract for the midfielder, while medical tests are expected to follow quickly.

The transfer has moved rapidly in recent days, as Baleba has remained one of Manchester United’s top targets.

Carlos Baleba Set for Manchester United Medical

Carlos Baleba is currently recovering from an ankle ligament injury suffered during pre-season. Sky Sports reports the injury is not expected to keep him out for long, allowing Manchester United to plan for his arrival.

The midfielder joined Brighton from Lille in 2023 and has since made 112 appearances for the club. Last season, Baleba played 35 times for Brighton, although his campaign included time away while representing Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Baleba has built his reputation through his box-to-box energy, progressive passing and defensive work. Those qualities have helped make the Cameroon international an important player for Brighton and a leading Manchester United transfer target.

Manchester United Midfield Rebuild Continues

The potential arrival of Carlos Baleba would become the third midfield addition for Manchester United this summer. The club has already brought in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans as part of its midfield rebuild.

For Brighton, losing Baleba would mean another major departure involving a young player who has become an important part of the squad. The club has continued to develop young talent and secure large transfer fees, and this deal could add more than £60 million to that record.

The remaining steps now include completing the club agreement, arranging Baleba’s medical and finalizing personal terms. His planned trip to Manchester points to growing confidence that the transfer is close to completion.

Manchester United and Brighton are working to finalize the deal. If completed, Carlos Baleba’s transfer would mark another major move in Manchester United’s midfield rebuild.