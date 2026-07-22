Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United Future Takes Painful Twist After Summer Plan Falls Apart

Manchester United have changed their plans for Marcus Rashford after deciding to bring him back into the first-team squad for pre-season. The England forward had been expected to leave Old Trafford permanently this summer after spending the 2025–26 season on loan at Barcelona.

However, key transfer clauses have now expired without any club completing a deal. Rashford returns after helping England during the recent World Cup and remains under contract with United until 2028.

The decision changes Manchester United’s summer transfer strategy under manager Michael Carrick and minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. With no suitable transfer agreed, the club will now focus on reintegrating the 28-year-old into the squad ahead of the new season.

Marcus Rashford Transfer News After Barcelona Deal Collapses

Marcus Rashford enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Barcelona. He scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 49 appearances as Hansi Flick’s side won the La Liga title.

Despite those numbers, Barcelona chose not to activate their £26 million (€30 million) option to sign him permanently before the clause expired in mid-June. The Spanish club instead completed an €80 million move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon and also targeted Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

A separate £40 million release clause, available to foreign clubs and Premier League sides except Liverpool and Manchester City, also expired on July 15 without attracting a bid. Clubs were unwilling to meet a valuation that Barcelona had already passed on.

The end of both clauses left Rashford without a clear transfer route, forcing Manchester United to reconsider their plans.

Manchester United Decide Against Premier League Sale

Manchester United have received interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports from The i Paper through Football365 and ESPN.

Arsenal are looking for options on the left wing after missing out on Morgan Rogers, while Tottenham are also monitoring Rashford’s situation.

Even with Rashford earning around £325,000 per week, Manchester United do not want to strengthen a direct Premier League rival. Club leaders reportedly fear the backlash if a homegrown academy graduate joins another top-four challenger and performs at his best.

Rashford has also rejected approaches from Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. He would prefer to remain in one of Europe’s top leagues if a Champions League club can meet his contract demands.

Manchester United Shifts Transfer Approach as Marcus Rashford Makes His Return.

With a permanent transfer no longer close, Manchester United will welcome Rashford back into the first-team group. Unlike his difficult relationship with former manager Ruben Amorim, Rashford is reported to have a positive working relationship with Michael Carrick.

The forward is currently on a mandatory three-week break after England’s World Cup campaign under Thomas Tuchel. He is expected to join United before the club’s six-day training camp in the Republic of Ireland, which ends with a friendly against Leeds United at Croke Park on August 12.

Rashford’s return also affects Manchester United’s transfer business. Interest in West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville and Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye has been paused. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also stated that the club will not sign a major wide forward if Rashford remains.

His return increases competition for places alongside players including Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha. Manchester United are now expected to focus more of their transfer budget on midfield targets, with AS Roma’s Manu Koné and Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga among the players being considered.