Manchester United v Sabah Live Today: Champions League Confirmed Lineups, How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming

Manchester United vs Sabah takes place at Old Trafford as United begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign. The match is scheduled for 8 pm BST on Thursday, September 10, with Michael Carrick leading United into the competition after a two-year absence.

United qualified after finishing third in the Premier League last season. Sabah, meanwhile, are making their first appearance in the Champions League league phase after winning their first Azerbaijani league title.

The Manchester United vs Sabah match also marks a major European night for the visitors, who only formed in 2017. Carrick has called the Champions League “a magical competition” and said United want to make the most of their return.

Manchester United vs Sabah Confirmed Lineups and Team News

The Manchester United vs Sabah confirmed lineups are released around one hour before the 8 pm BST kick-off. United have several fitness issues heading into the Champions League opener.

Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton are unavailable. Marcus Rashford was assessed after suffering a knock against Everton but returned to training. Luke Shaw also missed training for rest, while Mason Mount returned to team training and remained a possible option.

United’s predicted lineup is Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Noussair Mazraoui; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Matheus Cunha.

Sabah’s predicted lineup is Stas Pokatilov; Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet, Rəhman Daşdəmirov, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Ivan Lepinjica; Veljko Simić, Aleksey Isaev, Kaheem Parris; Joy-Lance Mickels.

Manchester United vs Sabah Champions League Preview

The Manchester United vs Sabah fixture marks the Azerbaijani champions’ first Champions League league-phase match. Sabah reached this stage after coming through qualifying, including a play-off victory over Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Valdas Dambrauskas manages Sabah and has guided the club through a rapid rise since taking charge. Veljko Simić and Joy-Lance Mickels also represent attacking threats for the team.

United enter the Manchester United vs Sabah game after collecting four points from their first three Premier League matches. They drew 2-2 with Everton in their latest game after twice taking the lead.

Carrick also faces a quick turnaround before Sunday’s Manchester derby against Manchester City. The United manager acknowledged the schedule was “not ideal,” but said the team must adapt.

Manchester United vs Sabah Live Stream, TV Channel and Kick-Off

The Manchester United vs Sabah live stream is available through different broadcasters by country.

In the UK, the game is available on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with streaming through HBO Max and other listed TNT Sports platforms.

In the United States, viewers can watch the Manchester United vs Sabah live stream on Paramount+ and DAZN USA. Canadian viewers can use DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada.

Manchester United vs Sabah kicks off at 8 pm BST at Old Trafford, which is 3 pm ET and 12 pm PT. Live commentary is also available through talkSPORT in the UK.