Manchester United vs Sabah Injury News: 5 Stars out as Fresh Fitness Doubts Emerge

Manchester United return to the Champions League at Old Trafford on Thursday night, but they will miss Sabah’s visit with a depleted squad. The 2026-27 league phase opener comes just days after United drew 2-2 with Everton in the Premier League. Kick-off is set for 8 pm BST.

Manchester United injury news remains focused on five confirmed absentees, while Luke Shaw is the main late fitness doubt. Marcus Rashford has moved closer to being available after training on Wednesday.

Mason Mount also remains uncertain, as reports differ on his fitness. Sabah, meanwhile, are expected to arrive with a fully available squad. Michael Carrick must now decide how much to rotate before Sunday’s Manchester derby against Manchester City.

Manchester United Injury News as Five Players Remain Out

Matthijs de Ligt remains out with a long-term back problem. Carrick said the defender has trained well and is “pushing and pushing,” but United will manage his return carefully.

Manuel Ugarte is also unavailable after suffering a serious knee injury at the World Cup. He is not expected to return until 2027.

Carlos Baleba has yet to make his United debut after suffering an ankle injury during pre-season. Amad Diallo is also out with an ankle problem, while backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Manchester United injury news leaves Carrick without key options in defense, midfield and attack for the Champions League match against Sabah.

Manchester United vs Sabah Team News: Shaw and Rashford Face Late Calls

Luke Shaw is the main Manchester United injury doubt before the game. He missed Wednesday’s training session after receiving an extra recovery day following the Everton match.

Carrick said the decision was about workload, not an ongoing injury. However, United also face Manchester City on Sunday, which could affect Shaw’s involvement against Sabah.

Marcus Rashford’s fitness picture has improved. He was taken off after 70 minutes at Everton after “feeling something,” but he trained on Wednesday. The latest Manchester United team news points to Rashford being available, although Carrick could still start him on the bench.

Mason Mount remains harder to assess. Some injury reports still list him with a foot problem, while others say he has been seen in training. His status will become clear when the official team sheet is released.

Sabah Injury News Ahead of Manchester United Champions League Clash

Sabah have a simpler injury situation before the Manchester United vs Sabah Champions League match. Most available team news reports say the Azerbaijani champions have no current injury concerns.

Their expected lineup includes goalkeeper Pokatilov, with Solvet, Dashdamirov, Puchacz and Zedadka in defense. Rakhmonaliev, Isaev, Lepinjica and Parris are expected in midfield, while Mickels and Simic could lead the attack.

Joy-Lance Mickels and Veljko Simic have carried much of Sabah’s scoring threat this season. An earlier report mentioned Khayal Aliyev as a possible hamstring absentee, but that concern has not featured in the main Thursday updates.

The Manchester United vs Sabah team news will therefore focus mainly on the home side. United are confirmed to be without De Ligt, Ugarte, Baleba, Amad and Heaton, while Shaw, Rashford and Mount remain the key players to watch before kick-off.