Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Injury News: Carrick and O’Neil Face Selection Headaches Ahead of Old Trafford Clash

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town injury news is a key talking point ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Michael Carrick must deal with several absences after Manchester United opened the season with a 2-0 defeat away to Hull City.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, arrive after beating Sunderland but also have players unavailable. Manchester United’s injury list includes Carlos Baleba, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt and Tom Heaton.

Mason Mount is pushing to return after a foot injury. Ipswich Town also have midfield and attacking concerns, with Azor Matusiwa, Jack Taylor and Jaden Philogene sidelined. Exequiel Palacios is expected to make his debut after joining from Bayer Leverkusen, while Florentino Luís is close to returning. The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town injury news could affect both starting XIs.

Manchester United Injury News and Team Updates

Manchester United injury news has focused on Carlos Baleba since the midfielder completed his £70 million move from Brighton & Hove Albion. Baleba has an ankle ligament problem and is training individually. Carrick said he remains two to three weeks away from competitive match fitness.

Manuel Ugarte is also unavailable after undergoing knee ligament surgery following his injury at the World Cup. Amad Diallo will miss around six weeks after suffering an ankle injury in training before the opening game.

Matthijs de Ligt remains out as he continues to recover from back surgery. The defender has returned to light training but is not ready for the Ipswich game. Tom Heaton is also unavailable after picking up a knock.

Mason Mount provides more positive Manchester United injury news. He has returned to group training after suffering a foot injury against Paris Saint-Germain in pre-season. Carrick said: “Mase is back around the group; he trained this week, so a real positive.” Mount will face a late fitness test.

Ipswich Town Injury News and Team Updates

Ipswich Town injury news includes several midfield and attacking absences. Azor Matusiwa remains out with a thigh injury, while Jack Taylor continues to recover from a knee problem. Jaden Philogene is also unavailable after failing to recover from an ankle injury.

Gary O’Neil has received positive news with Exequiel Palacios ready to make his Ipswich debut. The Argentine World Cup winner completed a £19.3 million move from Bayer Leverkusen and trained fully with his new teammates.

Florentino Luís is also close to returning after a calf strain kept him out of Ipswich’s opening win against Sunderland. Forward Julio Enciso has recovered from the cramping problem he suffered on the opening weekend and is fit to play.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Injury Impact

The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town injury news leaves Carrick with fewer options in midfield and defense. With Ugarte and Baleba unavailable, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos are expected to carry more responsibility in midfield, while Bruno Fernandes remains the main creative outlet.

Ipswich could use Palacios alongside Saša Lukić if O’Neil selects the new signing. The return of Florentino Luís would give the manager another midfield option.

The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town injury situation could therefore directly affect team selection at Old Trafford. United will be looking to respond after their opening-day defeat, while Ipswich arrive with confidence following their victory over Sunderland.