Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town lineups are in focus as the two teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has made several changes after the 2-0 defeat to Hull City on the opening weekend. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, have kept faith with the side that beat Sunderland 2-1.

The Manchester United lineup includes recalls for Lisandro Martínez, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford, while Matheus Cunha leads the attack. Ipswich manager Gary O’Neil has also kept his 4-2-3-1 system for the trip to Manchester.

The confirmed Manchester United vs Ipswich Town lineups show both managers taking different approaches to the second round of the season. Here is the latest team news, starting XI information and key changes ahead of kick-off.

Manchester United Lineup Today and Team News

The Manchester United lineup shows Carrick making several changes from the opening-day defeat. Senne Lammens keeps his place in goal, with Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw forming the defense.

Kobbie Mainoo returns to the midfield alongside Youri Tielemans. Bruno Fernandes captains the team and operates behind Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford.

Carlos Baleba is unavailable with an ankle injury, while Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo are also sidelined. Mason Mount is included among the substitutes.

The Manchester United lineup is Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

Ipswich Town Lineup Today and Team News

The Ipswich Town lineup features several players from the team that defeated Sunderland 2-1. Gary O’Neil has kept the 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kjell Scherpen in goal.

Dara O’Shea, Issa Diop, Jacob Greaves and Leif Davis form the defensive line. Marcelino Núñez and Sasa Lukic provide the midfield pairing, while Abdul Fatawu, Julio Enciso and Daizen Maeda support Emersonn in attack.

Exequiel Palacios is among the substitutes after his move from Bayer Leverkusen was completed in time for the match. Jaden Philogene and Jack Taylor are unavailable through injury.

The Ipswich Town lineup is Scherpen; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Núñez, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town lineups show Carrick restoring Mainoo and Martínez to the starting XI after the defeat to Hull City. Rashford also makes his first start of the campaign after appearing from the bench in the previous match.

Ipswich have kept their winning structure from the Sunderland game. Núñez and Lukic will operate in midfield, with Enciso positioned behind Emersonn.

The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town match will also see both teams use a 4-2-3-1 formation. United’s starting XI features Fernandes as the central attacking midfielder, while Ipswich rely on Enciso in the same area.

The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town confirmed lineups provide the latest picture of both teams before the Premier League kick-off. Live updates will follow as the match develops.