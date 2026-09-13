Manchester United vs Manchester City Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Manchester United vs Manchester City lineup news is under the spotlight ahead of the first Manchester derby of the 2026-27 Premier League season. Old Trafford hosts the meeting on Sunday afternoon, with Michael Carrick’s United looking to respond to an uneven start against Enzo Maresca’s unbeaten City.

Kick-off is set for 4:30 pm BST, with the match shown live on Sky Sports. Both managers have key decisions to make in attack and midfield, while United continue to manage a long injury list.

The Manchester United lineup could also depend on Luke Shaw’s fitness after he missed the midweek Champions League win over Sabah. City have fewer concerns, although Jeremy Doku remains out with a calf injury. Manchester United will announce the confirmed lineup one hour before kick-off.

Manchester United Lineup Today Faces More Fitness Problems

Senne Lammens should start in goal, with Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire expected to return to the defense alongside Lisandro Martinez. Luke Shaw or Patrick Dorgu could take the left-back position.

Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are expected to form the midfield pair. Bruno Fernandes should play behind Benjamin Sesko, who scored in his first start since May during the 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah. Bryan Mbeumo is expected on the right, while Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford compete for the left-sided role.

Shaw remains a key fitness question after Carrick chose not to risk him in midweek. Mason Mount is available after appearing against Sabah.

United are without Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba and Tom Heaton. Those absences leave Carrick with fewer rotation options for the Manchester derby.

Manchester City Lineup and Team News

Manchester City is also expected to play in a 4-2-3-1 shape. Gianluigi Donnarumma should start in goal, with Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi in central defense. Josko Gvardiol is expected at left-back, while Matheus Nunes and Abdukodir Khusanov are competing for the right-back position.

Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez are tipped to start in midfield. Rayan Cherki should play behind Erling Haaland, with Phil Foden on the right and Antoine Semenyo on the left.

Jeremy Doku is City’s main absentee because of a calf injury. Nico O’Reilly has recovered from a back problem and is fully available, giving Maresca another option across defense and midfield.

Haaland and Fernandes both enter the Manchester derby with three Premier League goals this season.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Confirmed Lineup and Live Updates

The Manchester United vs Manchester City lineup will shape a derby between two teams with different selection problems. United need to decide who starts on the left and whether Sesko leads the attack after his midweek goal.

City will look to control the midfield through Anderson and Fernandez while using Haaland against United’s central defenders. United will need to manage City’s threat from wide areas and provide enough support for their striker.

Michael Oliver will referee the Manchester derby, with Matt Donohue serving as VAR.

The official Manchester United vs Manchester City confirmed lineup will be released one hour before the 4:30 pm BST kick-off at Old Trafford. This page will carry the latest starting XI, team news and live updates once the team sheets are confirmed.