Manchester United vs Sabah Result: Champions League Live Score, Updates

Manchester United host Sabah FK at Old Trafford on Thursday, September 10, in the opening round of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. United return to Europe’s premier club competition for the first time in three seasons, while Sabah are making their tournament proper debut.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. GMT. Follow live updates below for the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions and other key moments from Manchester United vs Sabah.

Manchester United Lineup

Manchester United have named their starting XI for their Champions League opener against Sabah at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Confirmed XI (4-2-3-1):

Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martínez, Patrick Dorgu; Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes (c), Matheus Cunha; Benjamin Šeško.

Substitutes: Darlow, Mee, Amass, Dalot, Heaven, Maguire, T. Fletcher, Mount, Santos, Lacey, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Sabah FK Lineup

Sabah FK have also confirmed their starting XI for the historic Champions League fixture at Old Trafford.

Sabah FK Confirmed XI (4-2-3-1):

Stas Pokatilov; Akim Zedadka, Rahman Dashdamirov, Aden McCarthy, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Ivan Lepinjica; Kaheem Parris, Veljko Simić, Christian Nwachukwu; Joy-Lance Mickels.

Substitutes: Ramazanov, Mirzammadov, Khaybulayev, Isayev, Rustamli, Mutallimov, Almeida, Du Queiroz, Fernandes, Mbina.

Manchester United vs Sabah Match Details

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Kickoff: 7 p.m. GMT

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester United formation: 4-2-3-1

Sabah FK formation: 4-2-3-1

Manchester United are making their return to the Champions League after a three-year absence. The fixture is also Sabah FK’s first appearance in the tournament proper after coming through four qualifying rounds.

Manchester United vs Sabah Live Score and Updates

Manchester United 3-0 Sabah FK

7:00 p.m. GMT — Kickoff: Manchester United and Sabah FK get their Champions League campaigns underway at Old Trafford.

Live Updates

Before kickoff: Both teams have confirmed their starting lineups for the opening league-phase fixture. Manchester United are looking to make a strong return to Europe’s elite competition, while Sabah FK face a historic night in their first Champions League tournament proper appearance.

0′ Kick off! Manchester United and Sabah Masazir get their Champions League league phase campaign underway at Old Trafford.

4′ Sabah Masazir are awarded a free kick.

5′ Sabah Masazir win another free kick.

7′ Sabah Masazir win a corner after Christian Nwachukwu’s 20 meter effort takes a heavy deflection and goes off target.

7′ Tymoteusz Puchacz steps up to take the corner for Sabah Masazir.

17′ Sabah Masazir test the goalkeeper with an effort from the half-space 20 meters out, but it is saved.

19′ Bruno Fernandes fires from 15 meters in the half-space, but a deflection sends his effort wide.

20′ Manchester United win a corner as Matheus Cunha steps up to take it.

23′ Bryan Mbeumo prepares to deliver another corner as Manchester United continue to pile on the pressure.

24′ Matheus Cunha’s effort from 10 meters takes a deflection and goes wide.

24′ Sabah Masazir are awarded a free kick.

25′ Bryan Mbeumo meets Youri Tielemans’ sharp delivery and forces a low save from 10 meters.

27′ GOAL! Matheus Cunha fires right-footed into the upper left corner from 10 meters to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead, with Patrick Dorgu providing the assist.

27′ Matheus Cunha tests the Sabah Masazir goalkeeper with another shot on target.

41′ Patrick Dorgu cuts inside from the half-space and fires from 20 meters, but a deflection sends the effort out of play.

42′ Matheus Cunha steps up to take the corner as Manchester United look to extend their lead before halftime.

43′ GOAL! Bruno Fernandes doubles Manchester United’s lead, smashing home from 10 meters to make it 2-0.

41′ Patrick Dorgu cuts inside from the half-space and fires from 20 meters, but a deflection sends the effort out of play.

42′ Matheus Cunha takes the corner as Manchester United continue to press forward.

42′ GOAL! Bruno Fernandes doubles Manchester United’s lead, sweeping a low right-footed shot into the net from 10 meters after a fine assist from Youri Tielemans.

42′ Bruno Fernandes has a shot on target after Manchester United’s second goal.

45′ GOAL! Benjamin Sesko makes it 3-0 to Manchester United, finishing Bryan Mbeumo’s setup with a crisp, low left-footed strike from 10 meters.

45′ Benjamin Sesko registers a shot on target.

45′ Half time! Manchester United lead Sabah Masazir 3-0 at Old Trafford.