Premier League Clash: Fulham vs. Manchester United Worldwide Viewing Guide and Match Preview

Fulham vs Manchester United is the Premier League match attracting plenty of attention on Sunday, September 20, 2026. The game takes place at Craven Cottage, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM BST. Fans searching for Fulham vs Manchester United live coverage have several options depending on their location.

UK viewers can watch the match live on Sky Sports, while supporters in the United States can watch on NBC and Peacock. Other international viewers can follow the game through their local Premier League rights holders and streaming platforms.

Both teams enter the match looking for a much-needed league result before the international break. Fulham remains without a Premier League win, while Manchester United has collected four points from its opening four games.

Fulham vs Manchester United Live Match Today on TV

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Kickoff: 4:30 PM BST

Venue: Craven Cottage, London

Competition: Premier League, Matchweek 5

Fulham vs Manchester United TV and Live Stream

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event: Live

Sky Sports Premier League: Live

Sky Go / NOW: Streaming options

United States

NBC: Live coverage

Peacock: Live streaming

Kickoff: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Canada

Fubo Canada: Live streaming coverage

India

JioStar / JioTV: Live coverage

Australia

Optus Sport: Live coverage at 1:30 AM AEST on Monday

International coverage varies by territory, so viewers should check their local broadcaster before kickoff. Current UK and US listings confirm Sky Sports, NBC and Peacock for the match.

Fulham vs Manchester United Live Today: What Time Does It Start?

The Fulham vs Manchester United match starts at 4:30 PM BST at Craven Cottage.

That is:

United States: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

India: 9:00 PM IST

Australia: 1:30 AM AEST Monday

New Zealand: 3:30 AM NZST Monday

Anyone searching for Fulham vs Manchester United live now should note that the fixture begins at the scheduled kickoff time.

Fulham vs Manchester United Match Preview

Fulham enters the game 18th in the Premier League with one point from four matches. Álvaro Arbeloa’s side earned that point in a 0-0 draw at Liverpool last weekend before beating West Ham 3-2 in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United sits 13th with four points. Michael Carrick’s team lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City last weekend before surrendering a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton.

The visitors have created plenty of chances this season but have conceded seven goals across their opening four league matches. Fulham has also shown attacking promise at home, with both of its league games at Craven Cottage ending 3-2.

Fulham vs Manchester United Head to Head

Manchester United has had the stronger record in this fixture in recent years.

The teams have produced competitive meetings, with the last three encounters seeing both sides score. United has also remained unbeaten in its last 10 league visits to Craven Cottage, according to recent match coverage.

The previous meeting took place on February 1, 2026, when United won 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Fulham vs Manchester United Team News

Fulham is without Tom Cairney and Ryan Sessegnon, while the rest of Arbeloa’s squad is reported to be available.

Manchester United has several injury concerns. Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo and Manuel Ugarte remain out, while Luke Shaw is facing a fitness test. Matthijs de Ligt is also not expected to return in time.

Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction and Odds

Manchester United has the stronger recent head-to-head record, but its inconsistent start gives Fulham an opportunity at home.

The match could produce chances at both ends, especially given the defensive issues both sides have shown this season.

Fulham vs Manchester United score prediction: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United.