Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Results Today: Premier League Live Score

The Premier League Matchday 5 fixture between Nottingham Forest and Coventry City takes place at the City Ground today, Saturday, September 19, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30 PM BST. Nottingham Forest enters the match after securing its first league win of the season, while Coventry City is still searching for its first points and first Premier League goal.

Forest comes into the game after beating Aston Villa 2-1 last weekend and has five points from its opening four matches. Coventry, meanwhile, has lost all four of its league games, including a 5-0 defeat to Brighton.

The Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City clash gives both teams plenty to fight for, with Forest looking to build momentum and Coventry hoping to end its difficult start to life back in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Confirmed Lineup

Nottingham Forest and Coventry City have confirmed their starting lineups for the Premier League meeting at the City Ground.

Forest name Sels in goal, with Jair Cunha, Diomande and Murillo forming the back three. Gibbs-White captains the hosts, while Delap leads the attack. Jair Cunha starts after a late fitness check, with Ndoye keeping his place ahead of Igor Jesus.

Coventry also line up with three defenders, with Rushworth starting in goal. Dasilva operates as a left wing-back, while Rudoni, Mason-Clark and Thomas-Asante form the attacking unit. Van Ewijk misses out with a hamstring issue, while Awoniyi is suspended.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Match Results Today

Today’s Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City result will matter for both sides. Forest is trying to build on its first league win of the season, while Coventry enters the match looking for its first Premier League points and goals of the campaign.

The City Ground provides Forest with home advantage, but Coventry will be looking to respond after a difficult opening four matches.

Live updates

Nottingham Forest 0 vs 0 Coventry City

Match has kicked off.