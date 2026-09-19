Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Injury News: One Late Blow Changes Everything

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City injury news has become a key part of the build-up to Saturday’s Premier League Gameweek 5 meeting at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City kicks off at 5.30 pm, with both teams missing key players.

Forest head into the match after a late 2-1 win at Aston Villa, their first league victory of the campaign. Coventry remain without a league win and have yet to score in the Premier League after a 5-0 defeat to Brighton.

They also lost to Villa in the Carabao Cup midweek. The Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City injuries could affect both teams, with Forest facing defensive problems and Coventry dealing with injuries, a suspension, and a fresh concern after their midweek defeat.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Injury News: Forest Face Defensive Problems

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City injury news is led by Forest’s center-back problems. Nikola Milenkovic remains out with a hamstring injury and will not return in time for the game. Nicolo Savona is also unavailable because of a knee injury.

Jair Cunha is the main doubt. The defender missed the win at Aston Villa with hamstring tightness and has been assessed this week. He remains the only one of the three defenders with a chance of featuring against Coventry.

The Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City injuries have forced Forest to consider another defensive reshuffle. Ola Aina, Ousmane Diomande and Murillo are expected to form the back three if Cunha fails to recover. Matz Sels should start in goal.

Neco Williams and Daniel Muñoz are expected to provide width, while Xaver Schlager and James McAtee could operate in central midfield. Morgan Gibbs-White remains the main creative player.

Igor Jesus made an impact as a substitute against Villa, and his performance could lead to a starting role alongside Liam Delap. That would give Forest a 3-4-1-2 shape, with Dan Ndoye another attacking option from the bench.

Coventry City Injuries News

Coventry have more injury news than Nottingham Forest. Frank Lampard will be without Haji Wright, who has a thigh injury, while Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Josh Eccles and Luke Woolfenden also remain unavailable.

Awoniyi will miss the clash after being sent off in Coventry City’s defeat to Brighton. The forward therefore misses a return to his former club.

Coventry also suffered a new injury concern during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa. Aurele Amenda went off after only 12 minutes with a calf problem. Lampard said the defender needed a scan and was expected to miss the trip to Nottingham.

The Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City injuries could bring teenager Stephen Mfuni into the starting XI. He is expected to join Bobby Thomas and Ethan Pinnock in a back three.

Sidiki Cherif started against Villa but came off before the hour. Ellis Simms is expected to lead the line instead.

Carl Rushworth should start in goal, with Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva operating as wing-backs. Matt Grimes and Frank Onyeka are expected in midfield, although Onyeka has been listed as a doubt with a hip issue.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Lineup and Final Fitness Checks

The latest Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City injury news leaves a few questions before the official teamsheets arrive. Forest’s main concern is Cunha, while Coventry must wait for more information on Amenda and Onyeka.

Forest’s predicted lineup is Sels; Aina, Diomande, Murillo; Muñoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White; Jesus, Delap.

Coventry’s predicted lineup is Rushworth; Mfuni, Thomas, Pinnock; van Ewijk, Grimes, Onyeka, Dasilva; Rudoni, Hamer; Simms.

Lampard has said Eccles, Woolfenden and Kesler-Hayden are targeting a return after the international break. Wright is not expected back until late October.

With both teams dealing with Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City injuries, the final team news will depend on the remaining fitness checks. The confirmed lineups will show whether Cunha, Amenda or Onyeka have recovered in time for the Premier League meeting.