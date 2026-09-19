Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City lineups will be closely watched when the two sides meet at the City Ground on Saturday evening. The Premier League Gameweek 5 clash kicks off at 5:30 pm BST, with both managers facing selection issues.

Oliver Glasner is expected to make changes in attack after Forest’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa, where Liam Delap scored his first goal for the club before Igor Jesus came off the bench to score the winner.

Frank Lampard also has several problems to solve, with Taiwo Awoniyi suspended and several players injured. Nottingham Forest is expected to use a back three, while Coventry City is also likely to keep a three-man defense.

Nottingham Forest Lineup Today and Team News

The Nottingham Forest lineup has two confirmed defensive absences. Nikola Milenkovic is out with a hamstring injury, while Nicolo Savona remains sidelined with a knee problem. Jair Cunha has returned to training after a hamstring issue and faces a late fitness test.

Matz Sels is expected to start behind a back three of Ola Aina, Ousmane Diomande and Murillo. Daniel Muñoz should keep his place at right wing-back after an impressive full debut, with Neco Williams on the opposite side.

Xaver Schlager and James McAtee are expected to play in midfield, while Morgan Gibbs-White should operate behind the forwards. The main selection question is in attack, where Igor Jesus is expected to replace Dan Ndoye and start alongside Delap.

The predicted Nottingham Forest lineup is Sels; Aina, Diomande, Murillo; Muñoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White; Jesus, Delap.

Coventry City Lineup Today and Team News

The Coventry City lineup has also been affected by injuries and suspensions. Former Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is suspended after his red card against Brighton and cannot face his former club.

Haji Wright, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Luke Woolfenden and Josh Eccles are also unavailable because of injuries. Aurèle Amenda suffered a calf injury during the midweek Carabao Cup game and is not expected to start.

Carl Rushworth should remain in goal, with Stephen Mfuni expected to join Bobby Thomas and Ethan Pinnock in the back three. Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva are likely to operate as wing-backs, while Matt Grimes and Frank Onyeka could form the midfield pairing.

Jack Rudoni is expected to start, with Gustavo Hamer tipped to play behind Ellis Simms. Ephron Mason-Clark is another attacking option.

The predicted Coventry City lineup is Rushworth; Mfuni, Thomas, Pinnock; van Ewijk, Grimes, Onyeka, Dasilva; Rudoni, Hamer; Simms.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City lineups point to two teams using similar formations, with both expected to rely on three central defenders and attacking wing-backs. Forest will look to use Muñoz and Williams to provide width, while Gibbs-White is expected to link midfield with Delap and Jesus.

Coventry City will look for van Ewijk and Dasilva to provide width from the wing-back positions. Rudoni and Hamer could support Simms as the visitors look to improve their attacking output.

Forest enter the game after a 2-1 win at Aston Villa, while Coventry are still searching for their first Premier League goal of the season. The visitors lost 5-0 to Brighton before suffering a midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa.

The official Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City lineups will be confirmed about one hour before the 5:30 pm BST kick-off. This page will provide the confirmed starting XI, team news and live updates as they become available.