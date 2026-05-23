Premier League Games on TV Today: Are There EPL Soccer Matches on Schedule?

Soccer fans will have to wait a bit longer to catch the final schedule of Premier League games for the season. There are no EPL games on TV for today, Saturday, May 23.

Since it is the final week of the EPL season, all of the Premier League games begin at the same time on Sunday, May 24. All of this week’s Premier League matches begin at 11 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, May 24.

There is one match on Saturday with Premier League implications. Hull City takes on Middlesbrough in the Championship promotion playoff final at Wembley Stadium.

The winner will secure the final promotion spot to be in the Premier League next season. Fans can watch the game at 10:30 a.m. Easteron on Paramount+ or CBS Sports’ Golazo.

The reason for this is the league does not want teams’ play to be impacted by the EPL standings. This creates a more equitable environment with relegation spots and Champions League bids up for grabs.

USA’s Premier League Mornings begins at 9 a.m. Eastern, providing two hours of coverage previewing all the fixtures. Tottenham takes on Everton at 11 a.m. on NBC as the Spurs look to avoid relegation.

Likewise, West Ham battles Leeds on USA hoping for some help with a Tottenham loss. Premier League champions Arsenal takes a victory lap against Crystal Palace on CNBC.

Here’s a look at the final day of the Premier League schedule for Sunday, May 24.

Premier League TV Schedule for Sunday, May 24

Here’s a look at the final Premier League schedule of games for Sunday, May 24. Games that are not on a TV channel can be watched with a Peacock subscription.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL May 24 Tottenham vs. Everton 11 a.m. NBC May 24 West Ham vs. Leeds 11 a.m. USA May 24 Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 11 a.m. CNBC May 24 Liverpool vs. Brentford 11 a.m. SYFY May 24 Brighton vs. Man United 11 a.m. NBC Sports May 24 Burnley vs. Wolves 11 a.m. Peacock May 24 Fulham vs. Newcastle 11 a.m. Peacock May 24 Man City vs. Aston Villa 11 a.m. Peacock May 24 Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth 11 a.m. Peacock May 24 Sunderland vs. Chelsea 11 a.m. Peacock

Who Won the Premier League Championship This Season?

Despite having one game remaining, Arsenal clinched the Premier League title following Manchester City’s 1-1 tie with Bournemouth. Arsenal takes on Crystal Palace, but the match will not impact the trophy.

What Premier League Teams Are Being Relegated?

The Wolves and Burnley already have the unfortunate status as two of the three Premier League teams who will be relegated following the season. West Ham and Tottenham are fighting to avoid the final spot.

Heading into Sunday’s games, Tottenham holds a two point lead over West Ham in the Premier League standings. West Ham needs a win over Leeds and some help to avoid relegation.

The Hammers also need Everton to defeat Tottenham to be safe from relegation.

What Teams Are Being Promoted to the Premier League?

Two teams have already punched their ticket from the Championship to Premier League. Coventry City and Ipswich have been promoted to the Premier League.

Hull City battles Middlesbrough for the final promotion spot on Saturday, May 23.