Premier League Player Faces Trouble Over Shocking COVID Vaccine Fraud

Granit Xhaka has admitted that he obtained a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination certificate in 2022 while he was still playing for Arsenal. The Sunderland midfielder and Switzerland captain made the admission on Instagram after several days of reports in the Swiss media.

His statement has now led to his withdrawal from the Switzerland squad and an ongoing criminal inquiry in Lucerne. Xhaka said he wanted to explain the matter himself after the reports emerged.

He said he had serious doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine at the time and felt fear and uncertainty during the pandemic. The case now raises questions about how he obtained the certificate and whether his actions broke Swiss criminal law.

Xhaka is expected to answer investigators’ questions in October.

Granit Xhaka Explains COVID-19 Certificate Decision

Xhaka said he made the decision while struggling with doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In recent days there has been much reporting about a matter from my past. I would like to address this personally.”

“Regarding the Covid-19 vaccination, I was personally very uncertain and had serious concerns at the time. I felt a deep distrust of the vaccine and was plagued by fear and uncertainty.”

Xhaka then admitted that he obtained a vaccination certificate instead of dealing with his concerns through official channels.

“In this turbulent emotional state, I obtained a vaccination certificate instead of clarifying my open questions through the proper channels. Today I clearly see that this was the wrong approach. It was a mistake. I am sorry. I take responsibility for this decision, am committed to investigating the matter, and am fully cooperating with the relevant authorities.”

Xhaka did not say that he received the vaccination. Instead, he said he obtained a certificate. That distinction is important to the criminal inquiry.

Granit Xhaka Faces Swiss Criminal Investigation

The Lucerne Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that investigators are examining the case. A spokesperson said the inquiry aims “to clarify whether there has been conduct relevant under criminal law in connection with the possible fraudulent obtaining of a false certification and/or document forgery.”

Xhaka is expected to be questioned in early October. A doctor in Lucerne whose practice was searched in 2023 has also been linked by Swiss reports to alleged false certificates. The doctor has denied wrongdoing.

Reports also raised questions about certificates connected to Xhaka that listed vaccination dates in January and November 2022. In March that year, Xhaka told 20 Minuten: “Yes, I am vaccinated, so you have nothing more to write about.”

He later missed Switzerland matches in September after testing positive for COVID-19. Until his latest statement, his representatives had maintained that he had been vaccinated.

Switzerland did not introduce a general legal requirement for vaccination. However, COVID certificates were required for some travel, venues and professional activities during parts of 2021 and 2022.

Granit Xhaka Withdraws From Switzerland Squad

The Swiss Football Association acted after Xhaka informed the federation about the situation. “President Peter Knäbel said, We welcome the fact that Granit is taking this step and facing the issue head-on.”

Xhaka and the federation agreed that he would stay away from the Nations League camp in Turkey. Switzerland will therefore play Scotland, North Macedonia and Slovenia without its record appearance holder.

Xhaka has earned 152 caps for Switzerland and served as team captain at the 2026 World Cup. Knäbel said it was “in the best interest of the team” for the camp to continue without him. A review is expected after the October fixtures.

At club level, Xhaka started Sunderland’s 5-3 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday but did not discuss the investigation afterward. There is currently no indication of disciplinary action from Sunderland or the Premier League.

The Swiss investigation will now determine what happened and whether anyone committed a criminal offense. Investigators are expected to examine documents, payment records and testimony before deciding whether the case should lead to prosecution.