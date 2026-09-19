Arsenal Injury News Takes Another Turn Ahead of Brighton Clash

Arsenal travel to the Amex Stadium on Saturday for a Premier League clash with Brighton, with Mikel Arteta offering a positive update on his defensive options. The Arsenal manager said four players who missed Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win at Ipswich could return after completing more training.

Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié are all pushing to be involved.

White came off at half-time against Sunderland after feeling a groin problem, while Timber was rested against Ipswich as Arsenal continued to manage his return from a long-term groin issue. Mosquera and Hincapié have also been dealing with fitness concerns.

William Saliba remains unavailable with a back problem. Arteta will make his final decisions after Arsenal’s last training session before the Brighton game.

Arsenal Injury News Before Brighton

Arsenal injury news has focused heavily on the defense in recent weeks, but Arteta sounded encouraged by the latest update. “They are all good. We have another training session this afternoon, so very positive about everybody.”

Arteta confirmed that the assessment included White, Timber, Mosquera and Hincapié. He said the players wanted to be involved and that the final training session would determine whether they were ready.

White missed part of the Sunderland win after feeling his groin, while Timber did not feature against Ipswich because Arsenal continued to manage his workload. Mosquera and Hincapié have also been working back toward full fitness.

Arsenal Team News and Defensive Options

Arsenal team news remains affected by Saliba’s absence, but the possible returns could give Arteta more defensive choices against Brighton. White and Timber offer different options at right-back, and both can also contribute centrally.

Timber’s return has been carefully managed since his long-term groin problem. White has also dealt with fitness issues, meaning Arsenal have rarely had both players fully available for long periods.

Hincapié can operate on the left side of defense and also gives Arteta the option of using a back three. Mosquera would add another central defensive option alongside Gabriel and the other available defenders.

The final decision will come after training, so Arsenal’s lineup will not be confirmed until the official team sheet is released.

Brighton vs Arsenal Premier League Clash

Brighton vs Arsenal is the final Premier League fixture for Arsenal before the international break. The timing gives players more recovery time afterward, but Arteta must first decide which defenders are ready to play.

Arsenal injury news will therefore remain important until kick-off. White, Timber, Mosquera and Hincapié are all closer to a return than they were for the Ipswich match, while Saliba remains out.

Arteta’s latest comments are positive, but availability will only be confirmed when Arsenal name their squad. The Brighton vs Arsenal match will then show whether the returning defenders are ready to take their places in the team.