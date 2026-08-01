Chelsea vs Tottenham Results Today: Sydney Super Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur met at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday in a high-profile Sydney Super Cup pre-season friendly. The Chelsea vs Tottenham match was a crucial assessment for both teams before the 2026/27 season, as new managers Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi continued evaluating their squads.

Chelsea entered the match with confidence after winning each of the last six meetings against their London rivals, including a 2–1 Premier League victory in May. Both teams also viewed the fixture as an opportunity to integrate new signings, evaluate academy prospects, and build match fitness before the competitive season begins later this month.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Recent Record and Match Context

The buildup to Chelsea vs Tottenham highlighted Chelsea’s recent dominance in the fixture. The Blues had won each of the last six meetings, including victories in both Premier League encounters during the 2025/26 season.

Their most recent meeting came on May 19, 2026, when Chelsea secured a 2–1 win at Stamford Bridge. That result left Tottenham battling to avoid relegation before they eventually finished 17th in the Premier League.

Although this was a pre-season fixture, both clubs treated it as an important opportunity to improve tactical understanding and prepare players for the new campaign.

Team News and How to Watch

Chelsea continued to assess new arrivals and younger players under Xabi Alonso, while Tottenham used the Australian tour to help Roberto De Zerbi implement his style of play.

Both managers were expected to rotate their squads throughout the match, giving experienced players and academy prospects valuable minutes ahead of the Premier League season.

Fans worldwide could watch live via Chelsea’s CFC+ streaming service and Tottenham’s SPURSPLAY platform, as both clubs began another chapter in their historic London rivalry.