Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle Match Result Today: Premier League Lineup, Live Score, Stats

Tottenham Hotspur faces Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in the Premier League. The Tottenham vs Newcastle match brings together two sides still searching for their first league victory of the 2026–27 campaign.

The Tottenham vs Newcastle today clash also carries plenty of interest after Spurs lose 3–0 to Brentford and Newcastle draw 2–2 with Liverpool. Sandro Tonali starts against his former club, while Omar Marmoush makes his Tottenham debut.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle Confirmed Lineups

The Tottenham vs Newcastle confirmed lineups are now set for the Premier League clash, with both managers naming their starting XIs.

Tottenham starts Kinský in goal, with Gray, van Hecke, van de Ven and Robertson forming the defense. Tonali and Bentancur operate in midfield, while Porro, Fernandes and Tel support Marmoush in attack.

Newcastle names Horníček in goal, with Dedić, Botman, Thiaw and Hall in defense. González and Miley start in midfield, while Elanga, Willock and Barnes play behind Wissa.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Last 5 Matches

Tottenham Hotspur’s last five competitive matches include a 5–1 win over Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup, followed by a 3–0 Premier League defeat to Brentford. Spurs also beat Everton 1–0 at the end of last season but lose 3–1 to Chelsea and 2–1 to Manchester United.

That run gives Tottenham two wins and three defeats from its last five competitive matches.

Newcastle United’s Last 5 Matches

Newcastle enters the match with two wins, two draws and one defeat from its last five competitive games. The Magpies beat West Bromwich Albion 3–2 in the EFL Cup before drawing 2–2 with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Their previous season also includes a 2–0 win over Brighton, a 3–1 defeat to West Ham United and a 1–1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle Last 5 Meetings

Newcastle has the clear advantage in the recent head-to-head record against Tottenham. The Magpies remain unbeaten in the last five meetings, winning three and drawing two.

Newcastle wins 2–1 at Tottenham in February 2026, while the reverse fixture ends 2–2 in December 2025. Newcastle also beats Spurs 2–0 in the EFL Cup in October 2025 and wins 2–1 in the Premier League in January 2025. The sides draw 1–1 in their August 2025 friendly.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Match Result Today

The Tottenham vs Newcastle match result today could be important for both managers as they search for their first Premier League win of the season.

Newcastle has the stronger recent head-to-head record, but Tottenham has home advantage and enters the game after a five-goal cup victory.

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle live score, highlights and major developments are updated as the match unfolds.