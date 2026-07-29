Tottenham vs Sydney FC Results Today: Sydney Super Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Tottenham Hotspur continued their pre-season campaign against Sydney FC on Tuesday in the 2026 Sydney Super Cup at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. The Tottenham vs Sydney FC clash provided another opportunity for Roberto De Zerbi to fine-tune his squad after an encouraging start to pre-season.

Spurs entered the match with back-to-back victories and clean sheets against MK Dons and Auckland FC, while Sydney FC arrived full of confidence following a 5-1 Australia Cup win over Bayswater City. The fixture also gave Tottenham’s new signings another chance to adapt to De Zerbi’s tactical approach before the start of the Premier League season.

Tottenham vs Sydney FC Match Preview

Tottenham carried positive momentum into the contest after opening pre-season with consecutive victories. Roberto De Zerbi challenged his players to perform with “soul and passion” as he continued rebuilding the squad following a difficult domestic campaign.

Summer arrivals Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes remained the focus as they continued to settle into the team and build chemistry with their new teammates.

Sydney FC also entered the match in strong form after their convincing Australia Cup victory. However, head coach Patrick Kisnorbo was without Spanish striker Víctor Campuzano, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Match Details and How to Watch

The match formed part of the 2026 Sydney Super Cup, which began with Chelsea’s dramatic 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers in a 10-goal opener.

Played at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, the Tottenham vs Sydney FC fixture was streamed live worldwide through SpursPlay, allowing supporters across the globe to follow Tottenham’s latest step in their pre-season preparations.