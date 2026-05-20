West Ham Dealt Relegation News Days Before Final Standings & Leeds Game

West Ham needs some help, but the club is still alive in the team’s relegation battle with Tottenham ahead of the final matchday of the Premier League season. Tottenham’s loss versus Chelsea keeps West Ham’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League alive.

The two clubs are battling to avoid being the final team relegated from the Premier League. Heading into both teams’ final games, Tottenham holds a two point lead on West Ham.

To avoid relegation, West Ham’s path is simple. West Ham needs to defeat Leeds and also a Tottenham loss versus Everton in order to avoid relegation.

Tottenham has several ways the squad can avoid relegation. The Spurs will remain in the Premier League if any of the following things happen: Tottenham -Everton draw, Tottenham win, West Ham draw or West Ham loss.

West Ham is a -130 favorite to defeat Leeds in the latest soccer odds, per FanDuel. Tottenham is a -120 favorite versus Everton.

Here’s what you need to know about West Ham’s relegation battle with Tottenham.

Premier League Relegation Standings: West Ham Trails Tottenham by 2 Points in EPL Table

The Wolves and Burnley have already cemented their status as two teams who will be relegated. West Ham and Tottenham are fighting to secure the final spot of safety in the EPL.

Here’s a look at the current Premier League standings heading into Sunday’s final slate of fixtures. Teams listed in bold would be relegated if the season ended today.

TEAM WINS DRAW LOSSES POINTS GD 17. Tottenham 9 11 17 38 -10 18. West Ham 9 9 19 36 -22 19. Burnley 4 9 24 21 -37 20. Wolves 3 10 24 19 -41

West Ham Has an 85% Chance to Be Relegated From the Premier League

The bad news for West Ham is Tottenham holds a massive 12-point lead in the goal differential. This is why a West Ham tie combined with a Tottenham loss would still keep the Spurs safe in the Premier League.

West Ham has an 85% chance to get relegated in Kalshi’s latest odds.

“It’s not like this season has just come straightaway,” West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen told Sky Sports. “It was starting to creep in a little bit last season. But we thought we’d be better this season. Obviously, we had a new manager, then we changed manager after a few games.

“New players coming in. You never want to sit here and give excuses. That’s not what I’m about because ultimately it’s us. It’s all on us. We’re the ones that play.”

How Can West Ham Avoid EPL Relegation Over Tottenham?

West Ham’s last victory came on April 25, in a 2-1 win over Everton. Following a 3-1 loss to Newcastle, West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo admitted the team’s quality has been lacking.

“This is our job, this is our life, but the fans are right and today they show their anger and frustration and they have reasons to,” Santo explained, per BBC. “It hurts, it hurts the boys, it hurts us, it hurts the club.”

Even if West Ham plays their best game against Leeds, the club still needs help to be playing Premier League football next season. West Ham supporters will be cheering on The Hammers as well as Everton on Sunday amid slim hopes that the squad can avoid relegation.