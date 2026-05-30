Why Is PSG vs Arsenal Starting Early Today? Champions League Final Time Explained

The biggest club football match of the year is here. PSG and Arsenal face off in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday in the UEFA Champions League final, a blockbuster rematch of last year’s semifinal that ended with the French side advancing 3-1 on aggregate.

For American fans tuning in, kick-off is at noon ET on CBS, earlier than the traditional slot. There is a reason for that.

Why the Champions League Final Is Starting Earlier

UEFA made a deliberate decision to move the Champions League final to an earlier kick-off time this year, a change from the traditional late evening slot the competition has used since moving to Saturdays in 2010.

The reasoning is straightforward. UEFA cited the fan experience as the primary motivation, pointing to logistical issues that have plagued supporters at previous finals played late into the evening. The most notable example came in 2023 when Manchester City did not receive the trophy until after midnight following a late kick-off in Istanbul, leaving thousands of fans struggling to find transport home from the stadium.

By moving the final to an earlier slot, UEFA aims to give fans better access to public transport after the game, allow families and children to attend more comfortably, and give supporters the opportunity to celebrate afterward rather than scrambling for a way home.

The organization also highlighted broadcasting benefits. An earlier kick-off opens the final to a wider global television audience, particularly in time zones where a late European evening start would push the match into the middle of the night.

What US Fans Need to Know

For viewers in the United States, the earlier kick-off means an adjustment from what American fans are used to. The noon ET start is earlier than previous Champions League finals, which have typically kicked off in the mid-to-late afternoon ET slot. For those on the West Coast, that means a 9am PT start.

CBS holds the American broadcast rights and coverage begins two hours before kick-off. The studio show features former players Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry, and Micah Richards alongside host Kate Scott. The Killers are performing a live set before kick-off, with their opening show streaming on UEFA’s YouTube page for those who want to tune in early.

For those who want an alternative viewing experience, Paramount+ is offering a special broadcast featuring David Beckham and guests breaking down the action in real time.

PSG vs Arsenal Champions League Final Preview

PSG arrive as defending champions, having won their first ever Champions League title last year with a 5-0 destruction of Inter Milan in the final. They are chasing back-to-back titles, a feat only Real Madrid has achieved in the modern Champions League era.

Arsenal are attempting to complete a remarkable season. Having already ended a 22-year Premier League drought, the Gunners are now chasing their first ever Champions League crown. Their only previous final appearance came in 2006, when a 10-man Arsenal side conceded twice in the final 15 minutes to lose 2-1 to Barcelona.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leads PSG with 10 Champions League goals this campaign. Gabriel Martinelli has been Arsenal’s top scorer in the competition with six.

PSG versus Arsenal. Budapest. Noon ET on CBS. One of the great finals in recent memory awaits.