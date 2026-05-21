PSG Announce Six Injury Concerns Ahead of Champions League Final Against Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain are dealing with multiple injury concerns ahead of next weekend’s UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest, with Luis Enrique closely monitoring the condition of several first-team players before the club attempts to defend its European crown.

PSG finished their Ligue 1 campaign last weekend and now have more than a week to prepare for the final at the Puskas Arena. Arsenal, meanwhile, secured the Premier League title after Manchester City’s draw with Bournemouth and will play Crystal Palace in their final domestic fixture before traveling to Hungary.

Luis Enrique praised Arsenal ahead of the final, saying: “I think they deserve to win the league — they have had a brilliant season.”

“We have already played against this Arsenal side, so we know what they are capable of,” the PSG manager added.

Ousmane Dembele Among Six PSG Injury Concerns Before Arsenal Final

PSG are currently monitoring six players ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal.

Ousmane Dembele remains the biggest concern after suffering calf discomfort during PSG’s 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Paris FC. The French international was substituted in the first half and later missed a training session this week.

PSG confirmed in a statement that Dembele “will remain on the treatment table over the next few days” after being “taken off as a precaution.”

Luis Enrique attempted to ease fears after the match, saying, “He’s fine. I hope it’s nothing serious. I think it’s just fatigue.”

Achraf Hakimi is also working his way back from a thigh injury that has sidelined him for the past three weeks. The Morocco international has resumed individual training and is expected to return to team sessions before the final.

Defenders Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes have both recently returned to training after missing several matches since PSG’s Champions League semifinal victory over Bayern Munich on May 6.

Neither player featured during PSG’s final domestic fixtures, including the match that sealed the Ligue 1 title, but both are currently expected to be available for Budapest.

Second-choice goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and young winger Quentin Ndjanto are also recovering from minor issues and remain on track to return.

PSG are planning an internal friendly match during the week to help maintain fitness and sharpness after the end of their domestic season.

“The program is not yet fully established,” Enrique said. “We’re going to do a little bit of everything. Rest too, because that’s important. We should also play a small friendly match, among ourselves.”

Luis Enrique Calls Arsenal “Best Team in the World Without the Ball”

Luis Enrique acknowledged the challenge Arsenal will bring into the Champions League final after Mikel Arteta guided the club to its first Premier League title since 2004.

“Without the ball, they are the best team in the world, and with it they can score a lot,” Enrique said during a press conference.

“It is a wonderful combination for them. It makes sense that we are facing them in the final.”

The PSG coach also praised Arteta’s impact at Arsenal after several near misses in recent seasons.

“When you look at Arsenal’s stats, you can see that Mikel Arteta is a leader as a manager, who has instilled a winning mentality in the team,” Enrique said.

“They have been improving for several seasons now. They deserve to be there, and Arteta instils a competitive spirit in his players.”

Arsenal also continues to manage injury concerns before the final. Jurrien Timber is attempting to recover in time for Budapest, while Ben White has already been ruled out. Mikel Merino is also facing a race to return.

The Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG will take place on May 30 in Budapest, with both clubs aiming to close their seasons with European success.