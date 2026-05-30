PSG Predicted Lineup vs Arsenal in Champions League Final in Budapest

Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to defend their UEFA Champions League crown when they face Arsenal in Saturday’s final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Luis Enrique’s side arrived in the final after another dominant domestic campaign and a strong run through Europe, including a semifinal victory over Bayern Munich. PSG now has the opportunity to become only the second club since the Champions League was rebranded in 1992 to win back-to-back titles, following Real Madrid’s three consecutive triumphs between 2016 and 2018.

Arsenal, meanwhile, travel to Hungary as newly crowned Premier League champions. Mikel Arteta’s side ended the club’s 22-year wait for a league title and are now seeking a first-ever Champions League trophy. The Gunners reached the final after defeating Atletico Madrid in the semifinals and will look to deny PSG another historic European achievement.

PSG Predicted Starting XI Against Arsenal in Budapest

Luis Enrique is unlikely to make major surprises for a match of this magnitude.

Matvey Safonov is expected to start in goal behind a back four of Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Mendes.

The midfield trio of Vitinha, Neves and Ruiz has been one of PSG’s strengths throughout the season and is expected to remain unchanged.

Further forward, Doué and Kvaratskhelia are projected to support Dembele, who has played a key role in PSG’s European campaign.

Predicted PSG XI (4-3-3):

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG enter the final as defending champions and one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking teams. Arsenal, however, have impressed throughout the competition and arrive with confidence after securing the Premier League title.

The clubs met three times during last season’s Champions League campaign, with PSG advancing from the semifinal stage before lifting the trophy. Saturday’s final presents Arsenal with an opportunity for revenge and PSG with a chance to make more European history.

Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi Boost PSG

PSG have received positive injury news ahead of the biggest match of the season.

Achraf Hakimi is available after recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered during the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich. The Morocco international returned to training this week and is expected to reclaim his place at right-back.

Ousmane Dembele is also set to start after overcoming a minor injury concern. The Ballon d’Or winner missed part of PSG’s preparations following a calf issue suffered during the club’s final Ligue 1 match, but he returned to full training before the final.

Speaking ahead of the match, Dembele dismissed concerns about his fitness.

“I wasn’t scared about missing the final,” he said. “I’m 100 percent ready and raring to go.”

PSG manager Luis Enrique also confirmed the availability of several key players.

“Haki and Nuno, they are OK, they are able to play tomorrow,” Enrique said.

With Nuno Mendes also cleared, PSG head into the final with nearly their entire first-choice squad available. Midfielders Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz are all expected to start, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue should join Dembele in attack.

My Prediction: PSG 2-1 Arsenal.