Rangers Complete the Double Over Celtic as Naderi Strikes in Old Firm

Rangers produced another disciplined and clinical display to beat Celtic 1-0 at Celtic Park on Sunday, extending their recent dominance in the fixture. Ryan Naderi’s first-half goal proved decisive as Derek McInnes’s side claimed all three points in the first Scottish Premiership Old Firm derby of the season — and their second win over their rivals in just seven days.

Naderi Strike Settles Tense Contest

The only goal of the game arrived in the first half. A Rangers attack broke down initially, but the rebound fell perfectly for Naderi, who fired home to put the visitors in front. The finish silenced a home crowd that had entered the match seeing their team unbeaten through six league games this season. The goal gave Rangers a lead they never looked like surrendering, at a Celtic Park playing without any Rangers supporters present due to the SPFL’s ongoing away-fan restrictions on Old Firm fixtures.

Celtic struggled to generate clear-cut chances despite enjoying long periods of possession. Martin O’Neill’s side, still adjusting after a difficult week that included that heavy League Cup defeat to the same opponents, lacked the cutting edge required to break down a well-organized Rangers defense. The final shots-on-target statistic tells the story better than the result: 8-1 in favor of Rangers.

Rangers Control the Key Moments

McInnes’s team were compact, aggressive in the midfield battle, and dangerous on the counter. They defended their lead with composure in the second half, limiting Celtic to mostly speculative efforts, and even had what looked like a second goal ruled out late on. Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur was rarely seriously tested as the visitors protected their advantage with maturity. It’s a remarkable turnaround for Rangers — they failed to win any of their first four matches of the season in all competitions, including a Europa League elimination, before winning seven of their next eight under McInnes.

The result continues a strong run for Rangers against their rivals. Having already dismantled Celtic 3-0 in the League Cup quarter-finals seven days earlier, courtesy of a Dan Neil brace and a Kevin Kelsy goal, this victory underlined a genuine shift in momentum between the two clubs in recent meetings.

Celtic Left Searching for Answers

For Celtic, the afternoon raised familiar questions about creativity and intensity in the biggest matches. Despite changes in shape and personnel, they found it difficult to impose themselves on a Rangers side that looked sharper and more purposeful throughout. The midfield area, already under scrutiny following the summer departure of Arne Engels, once again appeared short of the drive and physicality needed to control the game.

O’Neill’s side now face the task of responding quickly if they wish to stay top of the Premiership table. The defeat leaves them with real work to do after a challenging sequence of results.

What the Result Means

Rangers head into the coming weeks with growing belief. Back-to-back victories over Celtic in the space of seven days represent a significant statement, both in confidence and in league standings. McInnes has quickly instilled organization and resilience, qualities that were fully on display at Celtic Park.

For the home side, the result will sting. Old Firm defeats always carry extra weight, and consecutive losses to Rangers will intensify the pressure to find immediate improvement. Celtic still possess quality throughout the squad, but on this evidence, they’re currently second best when the two Glasgow giants collide.

A single moment of sharpness from Naderi was enough to separate the teams. In a fixture that so often swings on fine margins, Rangers once again proved the more clinical and composed side.