Real Madrid Defender Faces Setback as Tibia Surgery Delays Return Until 2027

Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio is set to undergo surgery after a stress fracture in his right tibia failed to heal with conservative treatment. Real Madrid confirmed on Wednesday that the 23-year-old will have surgery on Thursday, October 1.

The club did not give a return date, but reports in Spain suggest he could miss between two and four months. The Raúl Asencio injury means he is expected to miss the rest of 2026 and could return in early 2027.

The decision ends weeks of uncertainty around the Real Madrid defender, who had returned to training during the international break. Asencio had hoped to make his first competitive appearance of the season, but the injury has now delayed his return.

Raúl Asencio Injury Forces Real Madrid Surgery

Real Madrid said in a medical report that Asencio “will undergo surgery tomorrow due to a stress fracture in the tibia of his right leg.”

The Raúl Asencio injury first became a major concern in January. He felt sharp pain during Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Monaco and left the game at half-time.

Asencio continued playing through the end of last season while Real Madrid dealt with several defensive injuries. Doctors and the player then chose rest and conservative treatment over surgery during the summer.

The pain returned when Asencio increased his training work. A new medical review led Real Madrid to choose surgery.

Sports trauma specialist Pedro Luis Ripoll told MARCA that stress fractures develop when repeated damage to the bone happens faster than the body can repair it. He said treatment depends on the fracture’s severity and can include stimulation or surgery with an intramedullary nail or plate.

Real Madrid Defender Faces Long Injury Absence

The Raúl Asencio injury has already affected his 2026-27 season. He suffered a muscle injury in his right rectus femoris during pre-season in late July and has not played a competitive match this campaign.

Asencio returned to training at Valdebebas during the international break and took part in closed-door sessions earlier this week. His return to team training raised the possibility of his first official appearance under José Mourinho.

Instead, the Real Madrid defender will now begin another rehabilitation program after surgery.

Spanish reports have placed his recovery time between two and four months, with some estimates closer to four months. That timeline would keep Asencio out of many La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Champions League matches.

Raúl Asencio Injury Leaves Real Madrid With Fewer Options

The Raúl Asencio injury adds another problem to Real Madrid’s defense. Éder Militão is recovering from hamstring surgery, while Ibrahima Konaté has also struggled with fitness. Dean Huijsen has faced suspension, leaving Antonio Rüdiger as one of the main senior defensive options.

Asencio made 34 first-team appearances for Real Madrid last season after progressing through Castilla. He also rejected interest from Premier League clubs during the summer and remained at Real Madrid.

Mourinho recently criticized a series of off-field incidents involving the defender but also praised his work in training, saying Asencio was often “first in, last out.”

Reports have mentioned a possible January loan or transfer, but no decision has been confirmed. For now, Real Madrid will focus on Asencio’s surgery and recovery.

If his rehabilitation follows the reported two-to-four-month timeline, the Real Madrid defender is unlikely to play his first competitive minutes of the 2026-27 season before 2027.