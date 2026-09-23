Real Madrid Exit Turns Ugly for David Alaba After Shock Move

David Alaba has completed a surprise transfer to Udinese after leaving Real Madrid as a free agent. The Austria international has signed a one-year contract with Udinese through June 2027, bringing a highly decorated defender to Serie A.

The David Alaba transfer follows his Real Madrid exit on July 1, 2026, when his contract expired after five seasons in Spain. The 34-year-old had been linked with several clubs, including Inter Miami, Lazio, Hamburger SV and Union Berlin, but Udinese secured his signature. Fabrizio Romano first reported a verbal agreement, then confirmed the deal later that day.

Alaba completed his medical tests in Rome before traveling to Udine to complete the transfer.

David Alaba Transfer Confirmed by Udinese

Romano first reported the David Alaba transfer on Wednesday morning, saying Udinese had reached a verbal agreement with the former Real Madrid defender.

“Udinese have reached a verbal agreement with David Alaba!” Romano wrote. “Austrian star, a dream signing for the Italian club, with a verbal agreement in place with former Real Madrid defender. Formal steps needed ahead of the here we go.”

Romano later confirmed that Alaba was traveling to Italy.

“David Alaba, here on the way to Italy where he’s landing now to sign as a new Udinese player. Alaba will sign for Udinese after medical tests, with formal steps to follow next.”

The final confirmation followed hours later.

“David Alaba to Udinese, exclusive story confirmed, and here we go! Former Real Madrid and FC Bayern center-back signs a one-year deal until June 2027 with the Italian club. Surprise bomba, confirmed.”

Udinese also hinted at the David Alaba transfer by posting an image of a white folding chair, referencing the defender’s famous celebration after Champions League victories.

David Alaba Brings Major Real Madrid and Bayern Experience

The David Alaba transfer gives Udinese a defender with a long list of major honours. Alaba won the Champions League twice with Bayern Munich and twice with Real Madrid. He also collected more than 30 major trophies during his career and earned 117 caps for Austria.

Alaba came through at Bayern as a versatile left-back and midfielder before becoming a regular center-back. He made more than 400 appearances for the German club before joining Real Madrid in 2021.

His Real Madrid career produced more silverware, but injuries affected his final seasons. Alaba missed more than 100 matches during his last three seasons in Madrid. His contract expired in July, and Real Madrid did not offer him a new deal.

The move to Udinese keeps Alaba in European football after links to clubs in Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia. Reports also said he accepted a much lower salary than the reported €20 million-plus package he received in Madrid.

Why David Alaba Joined Udinese

Udinese pursued David Alaba after a difficult start to the Serie A season. The club sat 13th after five matches and had conceded 11 goals, while injuries and departures had affected the defense.

Coach Kosta Runjaić can use Alaba in a back three or as the left-sided center-back. His experience gives Udinese another option at the back as the club continues its Serie A campaign.

Alaba had indicated earlier in the year that he wanted to play in Italy. Several bigger Serie A clubs were linked with the defender, but Juventus, Napoli, Milan and Inter did not pursue a deal. Udinese moved quickly once Alaba became available.

Alaba completed his medical tests at Villa Stuart in Rome before traveling north to sign his contract.

His first opportunity to play for Udinese will come after the international break, with the club scheduled to face Torino away on October 12. The David Alaba transfer now opens a new chapter in Italy after five seasons at Real Madrid.

For Alaba, the move marks an unexpected change after years at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. For Udinese, the David Alaba transfer adds a player with extensive Champions League and international experience to a defense that has already conceded 11 goals this season.