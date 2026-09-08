Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Injury Report: Mourinho Faces Worrying Setback Before Champions League Clash

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan headlines Tuesday’s Champions League action, but José Mourinho must deal with a major selection problem before the Santiago Bernabéu meeting. Real Madrid open their league-phase campaign against Inter Milan at 9 p.m. CEST after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis.

The biggest concern is in midfield, where three players are suspended, and another remains doubtful. Inter Milan have fewer concerns, although Federico Dimarco is doubtful with a knee injury.

Mourinho confirmed that Real Madrid have “known issues” for the match but said his team will compete and aim to win. The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan injury report could therefore significantly affect both teams’ starting lineups.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Injury Report and Suspensions

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan injury report lists eight Real Madrid players as unavailable. Raúl Asencio, Endrick, Éder Militão, Thiago Pitarch and Rodrygo are unavailable because of injuries. Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler and Bernardo Silva are suspended for the Champions League opener.

The three suspensions create Mourinho’s biggest problem. Camavinga and Güler are serving bans carried over from last season, while Silva’s suspension followed his red card in a match against Real Madrid.

Aurélien Tchouaméni is the key injury doubt. The midfielder has been recovering from a muscular problem and could return, but Mourinho has not confirmed that he will start. Endrick is also a doubt after missing the opening matches because of a muscular problem.

Mourinho said Real Madrid have “3, 4, or 5 options” to deal with the midfield absences but refused to reveal his choice.

Inter Milan Injury News and Team News

The Inter Milan injury news is more positive ahead of the Champions League clash. Federico Dimarco is the only major doubt listed by UEFA after suffering a knee problem. UEFA lists no confirmed Inter absentees for the match.

Dimarco’s condition remains the main issue for Cristian Chivu. The wing-back picked up the injury during Inter’s Serie A match against Napoli and remains doubtful for the trip to Madrid. If he cannot play, Inter will need to adjust their left side.

Otherwise, the Inter Milan injury news gives Chivu a strong squad to choose from. Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Nicolò Barella, Alessandro Bastoni and Lautaro Martínez are among the players expected to feature.

That gives Inter a clear selection advantage compared with Real Madrid, who must deal with several injuries and three Champions League suspensions.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Predicted Lineups

UEFA’s latest predicted lineups for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan show Mourinho using a 3-5-2 formation. Thibaut Courtois is expected in goal, with Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger and Dean Huijsen in defense. Denzel Dumfries, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Díaz and Marc Cucurella could form the midfield, with Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé leading the attack.

Inter’s predicted lineup also features three defenders. Josep Martínez could start behind Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji and Alessandro Bastoni. Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Barella, Piotr Zieliński and Dimarco are expected across midfield, with Lautaro Martínez and Francesco Pio Esposito in attack.

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan predicted lineups could still change before kick-off, particularly if Tchouaméni or Dimarco fail their final fitness checks. The official lineups are expected around an hour before the Champions League match.