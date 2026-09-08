How to Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match Today

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan headlines the opening day of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Phase on Tuesday, September 8. The match takes place at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, with kickoff set for 9 p.m. CEST.

Fans worldwide are looking for how to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, including the TV channel, live stream, and kickoff time in their country. Real Madrid and Inter Milan begin their European campaigns with one of the biggest games of the opening matchday.

The match will be available through different broadcasters and streaming services depending on the viewer’s location.

Here is everything fans need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League action today.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Live Today

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan starts at 9 p.m. CEST in Madrid. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom and 3 p.m. ET in the United States.

In Spain, fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League match on Movistar Plus+. In Italy, Sky and NOW will carry the game. UK viewers can watch the match on TNT Sports, with streaming available through HBO Max.

In the United States, CBS holds English-language Champions League coverage, with Paramount+ streaming it live. Spanish-language coverage is available through TUDN and ViX. Canadian viewers can stream the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match on DAZN.

In Mexico, TNT Sports and Max will carry the match. Brazil has TNT Sports and Max, while ESPN and Disney+ cover Argentina and other parts of South America.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan TV Channel and Live Stream

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream will be available across several major platforms. In Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport will show the Champions League match, with kickoff at 8 p.m. GMT, 10 p.m. CAT and 11 p.m. EAT.

In North Africa and the Middle East, beIN Sports will carry Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, with online streaming available through beIN CONNECT.

Indian viewers can watch the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream on SonyLIV, with the match beginning at 12:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, September 9. In Australia, Stan Sport holds the Champions League rights, with kickoff at 5 a.m. AEST on September 9.

The match begins at 8 p.m. in South Africa, 9 p.m. in Kenya, 7 p.m. in Ghana, 3 p.m. in New York, and 12 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Tickets and Match Location

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Real Madrid has made tickets available through its official channels, with priority access given to eligible members and season-ticket holders before general sales.

Fans looking to attend the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League match should buy tickets through official club channels. Inter Milan supporters must use the club’s official ticket process for seats in the designated away section.

Real Madrid warns fans about unofficial ticket sellers and says it is not responsible for problems involving tickets purchased outside its official channels. With the demand for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan expected to be high, supporters should check official sources before buying a ticket.