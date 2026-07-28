Real Madrid vs Leganés Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Real Madrid CF faced CD Leganés in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly at Ciudad Real Madrid Campo 7 in Valdebebas as both teams continued preparations for the 2026–27 season. The meeting offered another valuable opportunity for players to build match fitness and for the coaching staff to assess tactical progress before the competitive campaign began.

Real Madrid vs Leganés Team News and Match Build-Up

José Mourinho remained the center of attention as he took charge of his second match since returning as Real Madrid manager. The Portuguese coach continued to rotate his squad heavily, giving opportunities to both senior players and promising academy talents as he evaluated options ahead of the new campaign.

Real Madrid were without two of their biggest stars. Kylian Mbappé did not feature as the club carefully managed his fitness following his involvement at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Vinícius Júnior continued his extended pre-season conditioning program and was not part of the matchday squad. His absence came amid continued media speculation linking him with a possible move to Arsenal FC, although he remained focused on his recovery.

Tactical Focus Ahead of the New Season

Leganés entered the friendly under the guidance of Rubén Albés, with the visitors further along in their pre-season preparations after several summer outings. The coaching staff also looked to integrate new arrivals, including Zico Buurmeester and Yassine Kechta, into the squad.

For both clubs, the result carried less importance than the opportunity to improve fitness, sharpen tactical organization, and build chemistry before the start of the 2026–27 season. This Real Madrid vs Leganés friendly provided another important step in those preparations, with both managers expected to make extensive substitutions throughout the contest.