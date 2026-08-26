Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Results: Mourinho Faces a Major Bernabéu Test

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in a La Liga fixture moved from the opening weekend because of international tournament scheduling.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad today brought together a Madrid side that had started with a 2–1 win at Espanyol and a Sociedad team looking to respond after losing 1–0 to Real Betis. The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match also gave José Mourinho his first home league test as Madrid manager.

A New Bernabéu Era Faces an Early Test

Madrid entered with three points already secured, but their home opener carried added attention following Mourinho’s return. Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham were expected to lead the attack as Madrid looked to maintain their winning start.

Sociedad needed a response after their opening defeat. Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal offered the main attacking threat, while the visitors faced the difficult task of containing Madrid at the Bernabéu.

Recent history favored the hosts. Madrid had remained unbeaten against Sociedad at home in La Liga since 2019, including a 4–1 win in their most recent league meeting there in February. The teams also produced a memorable 4–4 Copa del Rey draw in Madrid in April 2025.

Team News and Confirmed Lineups

Madrid were without Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Aurélien Tchouaméni through injury.

However, the confirmed Real Madrid lineup showed several changes from the earlier expected XI. José Mourinho named Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen and Carreras in defense. Bernardo Silva and captain Federico Valverde started in midfield, while Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Jr. supported Kylian Mbappé.

The confirmed Real Madrid lineup was Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Carreras; Bernardo Silva, Valverde (c); Arda Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius Jr.; Mbappé.

Real Sociedad also made several changes from the expected XI. Álex Remiro started in goal, with Jon Aramburu, Beitia, Jon Martín and Sergio Gómez in defense. Yangel Herrera and Turrientes formed the midfield pairing, while Ochieng, Takefusa Kubo and Luka Sučić supported captain Mikel Oyarzabal.

The confirmed Real Sociedad lineup was Remiro; Aramburu, Beitia, Jon Martín, Sergio Gómez; Yangel Herrera, Turrientes; Ochieng, Kubo, Sučić; Oyarzabal.

Real Madrid used the same starting XI from their previous league game, while Real Sociedad made several changes, including starts for Beitia, Ochieng, Turrientes and Oyarzabal.

The confirmed Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad lineups set up Mourinho’s first Bernabéu league night with both sides making clear selection choices. The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad result and major moments would be updated as the game unfolded.