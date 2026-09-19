AS Roma vs Inter Milan: Two Unbeaten Giants Collide — All You Need to Know

Two of Serie A’s only perfect teams meet Saturday as Roma host Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico, with both sides carrying 12 points from their opening four matches. Roma have scored 12 goals and conceded only one, while defending champions Inter have found the net 13 times, setting up a heavyweight clash just before the international break.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma have won nine consecutive Serie A matches dating back to last season, including all four this campaign. Donyell Malen has been central to that run, with six league goals already, while Paulo Dybala continues to provide the creativity and link-up play that has made the pair so dangerous. Roma arrive after Monday’s 2-0 win at Torino, with Malen and Nicolò Pisilli finding the net.

Inter have been just as productive under Cristian Chivu. Their latest league match produced one of the wildest results of the opening month, as Inter recovered from 2-0 down to beat Udinese 5-3. Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martínez and a deep attacking cast give Chivu numerous ways to hurt opponents, while Inter have won the last five Serie A meetings with Roma in the capital.

The tactical battle should be fascinating. Gasperini has Roma playing with intensity but also considerable defensive discipline, while Chivu’s Inter have shown a greater willingness to turn matches into open contests. Roma’s defensive record will face perhaps its toughest test yet, particularly against an Inter attack that already has 13 goals in four league games.

There is also a psychological component. Roma have not beaten Inter at home in Serie A since October 2016, with Inter winning the last five league meetings at the Olimpico. That history matters much less once the ball starts rolling, but it adds another layer to a game that already looks like an early test of both teams’ Scudetto credentials.

Roma vs Inter Team News and Injuries

Roma received a boost when Wesley and Evan Ndicka returned to training after missing the trip to Torino, and both are expected to be available. Mario Hermoso remains a question mark after suffering an ankle problem, leaving Gasperini with a decision to make in the back three.

Inter will be without Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who is dealing with an adductor injury, while John Stones is also sidelined after suffering a thigh injury that could keep him out for several weeks. Lautaro Martínez is expected to return to the starting lineup after beginning the Udinese game on the bench.

Probable Lineups

Roma (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Ndicka; Molina, Koné, Cristante, Wesley; Soulé, Dybala; Malen

Inter Milan (3-5-2): J. Martínez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Zielinski, Jones, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martínez

Hermoso could replace Balerdi for Roma, while Lulli and Molina are competing for the right wing-back position. Inter also have a decision to make between Carlos Augusto and other options on the left, but the main attacking question appears settled with Lautaro expected to join Thuram from the start.

Where to Watch Roma vs Inter (12:00pm ET)