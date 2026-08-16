Schalke vs Real Madrid Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Schalke faced Real Madrid on Sunday, August 16, 2026, in a high-profile club friendly at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. The Schalke vs Real Madrid meeting served as Real Madrid’s final pre-season test and also formed part of celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of Schalke’s home stadium. Kick-off was scheduled for 5:00 PM CEST, with both clubs using the occasion to assess their squads before the new campaign gathered pace.

The match also offered an early look at José Mourinho’s latest Real Madrid side. Several players who had recently returned from World Cup duty were included in the squad, while new signings were also given an opportunity to make an impression.

Schalke vs Real Madrid Match Context and Team News

The Schalke vs Real Madrid fixture carried plenty of interest beyond its friendly status. Schalke used the occasion to celebrate 25 years of the Veltins-Arena, while Real Madrid looked to complete their pre-season preparations on a positive note.

Mourinho had several selection decisions to make after welcoming back key players. Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham were among the returning stars, although their minutes were expected to be managed carefully after their late return to training.

Real Madrid also had injury and workload concerns involving Thibaut Courtois, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Éder Militão and Endrick.

Key Players and Match Focus

Schalke were expected to lean on veteran forward Edin Džeko alongside Kenan Karaman, while Loris Karius brought experience in goal.

For Madrid, the spotlight was on Mbappé and Bellingham, while new arrivals such as Bernardo Silva and Jan Diomandé were expected to receive significant opportunities.

The Schalke vs Real Madrid clash gave Mourinho a final chance to test combinations, manage returning players and assess new additions before competitive football began.

Supporters in the United States could follow the game through Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and FOX Deportes. Worldwide coverage was also available through Realmadrid TV and RM Play.

The Schalke vs Real Madrid meeting therefore provided one final test before the focus shifted from pre-season preparation to competitive action.